May 12, 2022 / 8:32 AM / Updated at 9:24 AM

Watch live: Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way

By Amy Thompson
The Event Horizon Project on Thursday, May 12, 2022, released the first image first look at the Milky Way black hole, Sagittarius A*, which required eight telescopes around the world and decades or work, according to researchers. Photo by EHT Collaboration/Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomers who work on the Event Horizon Telescope project revealed the first-ever image of the supermassive black hole lurking in the heart of our galaxy.

Researchers presented the new findings at a multi-continent press conference with multiple live streams online.

The telescope, a series of eight synchronized radio telescopes spread across the globe, in 2019 produced the first-ever close-up image of a black hole.

Decades of data indicate that a cosmic monster -- a super massive black hole named Sagittarius A* -- lurks at the heart of the Milky Way, which follows the expectation that most other galaxies across the universe have them, too.

The telescope has been peering into center of the galaxy for several weeks, with many scientists speculating that the news could be the first-ever image of the Milky Way's galactic center.

The image released in 2019 was of a different supermassive black hole, 53 million light-years from the Milky Way, in a galaxy known as Messier 87, or M87.

Not only did the team capture the image of the black hole, they also were able to glean information on its magnetic field and its surrounding environment.

More recently, the suite of telescopes has trained its gaze on the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A*, astronomers said.

The black hole is 4.3 million times more massive than the sun and is located roughly 25,000 light years from Earth, they said.

That makes it more difficult to image than its counterpart in M87, which is about 6 billion times more massive and about 50 million light-years from Earth, according to the EHT researchers.

That's because there's a lot of cosmic debris -- such as gas and dust -- that interferes with radio observations. The outside scientists have speculated the new announcement could be the second image of a black hole to ever be captured.

