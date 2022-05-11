Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 11, 2022 / 7:19 PM

Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought

By Danielle Haynes
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
Scientists used instruments to analyze rocks and minerals on the surface of Mars, finding evidence there was substantial liquid water on the planet more recently than previously thought. Photo courtesy of the China National Space Administration

May 11 (UPI) -- Nearly one year after landing on Mars, scientists say China's Zhurong rover collected data indicating water may have existed on the planet over a longer period of time than previously thought.

A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances said Zhurong detected evidence that the Utopia Planitia basin had "substantial" liquid water during its most recent epoch of geologic history -- the Amazonian. Scientists previously believed this time period, about 700 million years ago, to be cold and dry and liquid water activities to be "extremely limited."

Advertisement

Before assessing the new data, scientists believed that Mars lost much of its water after its Hesperian period, about 3 billion years ago.

The Zhurong rover touched down on Mars' surface May 15 as part of the Tianwen-1 mission. The main point of the mission was to search for signs of life, ice and water.

Scientists from China's National Space Science Center and the Chinese Academy of Sciences analyzed data gathered from a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer, telescopic microimaging camera and short-wave infrared spectrometer to study minerals to determine the amount of liquid water that would have been at the site millions of years ago.

Advertisement

Exploration of Mars through history

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used two different cameras to create this panoramic selfie, comprised of 60 images, in front of Mont Mercou, a rock outcrop that stands 20 feet tall on March 26, 2021, the 3,070th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. These were combined with 11 images taken by the Mastcam on the mast, or "head," of the rover on March 16. The hole visible to the left of the rover is where its robotic drill sampled a rock nicknamed "Nontron." The Curiosity team is nicknaming features in this part of Mars using names from the region around the village of Nontron in southwestern France. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Read More

NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars Mars rover searches for evidence of past life at ancient river delta

Latest Headlines

NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
May 11 (UPI) -- NASA's state-of-the-art equipment that's sitting on the surface of Mars has detected the most powerful earthquake ever recorded on the Red Planet -- or any other world away from the Earth, for that matter.
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
Science News // 1 day ago
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
May 10 (UPI) -- An explosive volcano that erupted near the Pacific island nation of Tonga in January sent hurricane-force winds and electric currents into the edge of space, according to an analysis of NASA data released Tuesday.
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Science News // 2 days ago
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Scientists have unearthed new details about how astronauts' brains are affected by extended trips in space.
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Science News // 4 days ago
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Falling for fake news can have significant physical, emotional and financial consequences, especially for older adults who may have their life savings or serious medical issues at stake, the researchers said.
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Early-morning stargazers across the Southeast were able to catch a view of the rocket launch and the stunning, out-of-this-world cloud it left behind that many now refer to as a "space jellyfish."
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Science News // 5 days ago
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
New research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not want -- tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Science News // 5 days ago
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Air quality is just as important as that of water and food, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. the consequences can be deadly, experts say.
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- With June as the target for the next attempt at a wet dress rehearsal, the rocket's launch has likely also been pushed back, NASA officials said at a teleconference Thursday, with August as the next likely launch window.
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Science News // 6 days ago
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement