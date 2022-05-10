Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 10, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space

By Danielle Haynes
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
The eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on January 15, which produced a massive plume of smoke, is captured in this image provided by NOAA's GOES-West satellite. File Photo courtesy of NOAA | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- An explosive volcano that erupted near the Pacific island nation of Tonga in January sent hurricane-force winds and electric currents into the edge of space, according to an analysis of NASA data released Tuesday.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted Jan. 15, sending a large plume of ash some 26 miles into the atmosphere and creating a shockwave that traveled about 1,000 feet per second and a tsunami that struck Nuku'alofa, Tonga, and American Samoa. The eruption killed at least six people.

Advertisement

The blast also caused atmospheric impacts, reaching into the ionosphere across the globe, according to a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The researchers said NASA data showed the volcano sent strong winds into thinner atmospheric layers, where they moved faster -- up to 450 mph -- until reaching the ionosphere and the edge of space.

RELATED Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains

Once in the upper atmosphere, the winds affected the equatorial electrojet, a thin ribbon of electrical current that flows east to west in the equatorial region of the ionosphere. The equatorial electrojet increased to five times its normal power and reversed directions.

"It's very surprising to see the electrojet be greatly reversed by something that happened on Earth's surface," said Joanne Wu, a physicist at University of California, Berkeley, and co-author on the new study. "This is something we've only previously seen with strong geomagnetic storms, which are a form of weather in space caused by particles and radiation from the sun."

Advertisement

NASA said the new research informs scientists' understanding of how events on Earth impact the upper atmosphere and the edge of space. A strong equatorial electrojet, for example, can disrupt GPS and radio signals in the region.

RELATED NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

RELATED NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico

Latest Headlines

Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Science News // 1 day ago
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Scientists have unearthed new details about how astronauts' brains are affected by extended trips in space.
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Science News // 3 days ago
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Falling for fake news can have significant physical, emotional and financial consequences, especially for older adults who may have their life savings or serious medical issues at stake, the researchers said.
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Early-morning stargazers across the Southeast were able to catch a view of the rocket launch and the stunning, out-of-this-world cloud it left behind that many now refer to as a "space jellyfish."
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Science News // 4 days ago
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
New research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not want -- tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Science News // 4 days ago
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Air quality is just as important as that of water and food, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. the consequences can be deadly, experts say.
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- With June as the target for the next attempt at a wet dress rehearsal, the rocket's launch has likely also been pushed back, NASA officials said at a teleconference Thursday, with August as the next likely launch window.
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Science News // 5 days ago
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Ever wonder where your cat wanders when you let it out? New research suggests your kitty most likely sticks close to home.
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
Science News // 6 days ago
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-3 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday after a six-month stay at the orbital outpost.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement