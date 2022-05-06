Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 6, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says

By HealthDay News
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Trillions of plastic nanoparticles leach out of the lining of paper coffee cups, and into the coffee people drink every day, according to new research. Photo by Yuri_B/Pixabay

Maybe you ask the barista for cream with your coffee, and possibly sugar as well.

But new research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the coffeehouse counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not care for -- trillions of tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.

Advertisement

Single-use paper coffee cups are lined with a thin plastic film that helps keep liquids hot and prevent them from leaking through the cardboard.

That lining releases more than 5 trillion plastic nanoparticles per liter when hot liquid is poured into a 12-ounce single-use cup, according to lab results published recently in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. A liter is about 34 fluid ounces.

RELATED Study: Microplastics found in mussels fished from Southern Ocean

"For reference of size of these particles, 1,000 particles with a diameter of 100 nanometers can fit across a human hair," said lead researcher Christopher Zangmeister.

Advertisement

"These are very small particles," said Zangmeister, a chemist and acting group leader with the Material Measurement Laboratory of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md.

The researchers estimated that by the time you've downed 13 paper cups of hot coffee or tea, you've consumed the equivalent of one nanoplastic particle for every seven cells in your own body.

RELATED Germs floating on microplastics in ocean end up in food, water

The liquid doesn't need to be boiling hot to spur this release of plastic nanoparticles, either, the investigators found.

"The number of particles released into water increase rapidly with water temperature from room temperature up until about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and then it levels off and stays constant," Zangmeister said.

Hot beverages typically are served at temperatures between 130 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a 2019 review in the Journal of Food Science.

RELATED California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil

The researchers were quick to note that the total amount of particles that leached into hot liquid from single-use cups fell well under safe human consumption levels set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Environmental experts agree -- to a point.

"I read that sentence and go, well, is it time for us to re-evaluate the guidelines?" said Christopher Reddy, a senior scientist of marine chemistry and geochemistry with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Mass.

Advertisement

According to David Andrews, a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group, "There is a visible global environmental crisis caused by plastic pollution, but this new research study indicates that invisible plastic nanoparticles released into our food and beverages from common plastics may be insidiously harming health."

Andrews added that "the Food and Drug Administration should move expeditiously to require more testing and disclosure of the chemicals and nanoparticles being released from plastic food contact materials, and take necessary action to ensure that these materials are not harming health."

These nanoparticles are small enough to slip into your bloodstream and can wind up lodged in tissues and organs located throughout your body, noted Rolf Halden, director of the Center for Environmental Health Engineering at Arizona State University.

"We really don't know what the impact of these particles is," Halden said. "Human exposure is increasing, and we lack the tools to even measure what is arriving in our bodies, where it is deposited and what it does there."

Halden noted asbestos causes harm because its tiny particles are inhaled and accumulate in lung tissue, causing inflammation that can lead to scarring and cancer.

"Asbestos itself is relatively benign. It's an inorganic material," Halden said. "What makes it toxic and makes it kill 90,000 people a year is that it has particles that lodges in human tissue."

Advertisement

For this study, Zangmeister and his colleagues poured ultra-high purity water into nylon slow-cooker bags and polyethylene-lined paper coffee cups, all obtained from different retailers.

Plastic cooking bags are used to keep food moist in the oven and make clean-up easier for slow cookers.

A bag in a slow cooker kept hot for an hour leached about 35 trillion plastic nanoparticle per liter of water, the researchers found.

Similarly, hot water poured into 12-fluid-ounce cups for 20 minutes and allowed to cool wound up leaching 5.1 trillion plastic nanoparticles per liter.

Reddy and Halden both praised the study, calling it landmark research due to the meticulous way the scientists eliminated all other potential sources of plastic pollution.

People concerned about these levels might consider bringing a metal or ceramic travel mug with them to the coffee shop, Zangmeister said.

"On a personal level, I have tried to reduce the exposure of foods and water to plastics in my life," Zangmeister said. "Much of the plumbing in modern society is plastic, water filters are made from polymeric [plastic] materials, so elimination of plastic exposure can be a real challenge."

Paper cup manufacturers also could make a simple change to their industrial process that could ward off human exposure to these particles, Reddy added.

Advertisement

"Could the industry perform a hot-water treatment on these cups before they send them out to the consumer, and pre-wash these particles away?" Reddy said. "I look at this and I go, is there an easy fix to this problem? If we exposed all our cups to one last rinse, we'd get rid of a lot of these particles."

The Plastic Health Coalition has more information about microplastics and human health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Science News // 1 hour ago
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Air quality is just as important as that of water and food, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. the consequences can be deadly, experts say.
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- With June as the target for the next attempt at a wet dress rehearsal, the rocket's launch has likely also been pushed back, NASA officials said at a teleconference Thursday, with August as the next likely launch window.
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Science News // 23 hours ago
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Ever wonder where your cat wanders when you let it out? New research suggests your kitty most likely sticks close to home.
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-3 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday after a six-month stay at the orbital outpost.
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
May 4 (UPI) -- If just one-fifth of the meat from cattle was substituted with microbial protein, it could cut deforestation in half by 2050, a new study suggests.
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Science News // 1 day ago
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
May 4 (UPI) -- Four California condors took flight over Northern California redwood habitat Tuesday. It was the first time condors have flown over Redwood National Park since 1892.
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
BANGOR, Maine, May 4 (UPI) -- Last year, Maine lawmakers instituted a phased ban on all PFAS-containing products, with a total phase out by 2030. Now, Maine is the first state in the U.S. to ban use of biosolids containing PFAS for land treatment.
NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., May 3 (UPI) -- Orbital Flight Test-2, the second uncrewed test flight of NASA and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, has now been set for launch on May 19. Lifting off atop a ULA Atlas V rocket, the capsule will go to and from the ISS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement