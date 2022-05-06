Trending
Science News
May 6, 2022 / 3:43 PM

SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake

By Zachary Rosenthal, Accuweather.com
The view from Jacksonville of the space jellyfish left behind by Friday's SpaceX launch. Photo by Monkeesh/Twitter

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket before dawn on Friday, carrying 53 new Starlink internet satellites into space.

Early-morning stargazers across the Southeast were able to catch a view of the rocket launch and the stunning, out-of-this-world cloud it left behind.

The rocket successfully lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 5:42 a.m. EDT Friday, leaving behind an illuminated trail that many now refer to as a "space jellyfish."

The seemingly unearthly cloud is a stunning sight for those who see it, with luminous hues of blue and orange trailed by the angelic glow of the sun hitting the rocket exhaust in the predawn hours. As the rocket travels overhead, a glowing cosmic trail is left behind for all who are awake to see it.

"The mesmerizing, rocket-created clouds cannot be seen during every launch, just those that occur shortly before sunrise and shortly after sunset," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said.

"As the rocket climbs through the Earth's atmosphere, it eventually emerges from Earth's shadow and is illuminated by sunlight," Lada said.

The extraordinary sight is not all that uncommon in Florida and parts of the southeastern U.S. with few clouds in the sky and a predawn launch, a space jellyfish is likely to be seen.

If you ever happen to be in the area of the Sunshine State during a scheduled predawn rocket launch, be sure to look up.

According to Florida Today, the effect that produces the space jellyfish can, in some instances, last for more than an hour, so there is plenty of time to snap a great photo.

The phenomenon can be seen in other places where rockets launch.

In December 2017, a space jellyfish appeared in the sky over Southern California after SpaceX launched a rocket after sunset about 130 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Science News // 3 hours ago
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
New research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not want -- tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Science News // 4 hours ago
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Air quality is just as important as that of water and food, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. the consequences can be deadly, experts say.
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- With June as the target for the next attempt at a wet dress rehearsal, the rocket's launch has likely also been pushed back, NASA officials said at a teleconference Thursday, with August as the next likely launch window.
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Science News // 1 day ago
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Ever wonder where your cat wanders when you let it out? New research suggests your kitty most likely sticks close to home.
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-3 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday after a six-month stay at the orbital outpost.
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
May 4 (UPI) -- If just one-fifth of the meat from cattle was substituted with microbial protein, it could cut deforestation in half by 2050, a new study suggests.
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Science News // 2 days ago
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
May 4 (UPI) -- Four California condors took flight over Northern California redwood habitat Tuesday. It was the first time condors have flown over Redwood National Park since 1892.
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
BANGOR, Maine, May 4 (UPI) -- Last year, Maine lawmakers instituted a phased ban on all PFAS-containing products, with a total phase out by 2030. Now, Maine is the first state in the U.S. to ban use of biosolids containing PFAS for land treatment.
