Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health

What's in the air we breathe?

Air quality is just as important as that of the water we drink and the food we eat, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. Over time, the consequences can be deadly.

"What we breathe is incredibly important for our health," Romain LaCombe, co-founder of Plume Labs, told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell and host of the TV network special The Air We Breathe.

"We're talking about billions of people every year whose lives are cut short because of exposure to pollutants," Wadell said.

Laura Kate Bender and Paul Billings from the American Lung Association, Dave Rowson from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and LaCombe from Plume Labs joined Wadell on Thursday night to take a deep dive into the health impacts of poor air quality and what families can do to protect themselves.