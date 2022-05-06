Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 6, 2022 / 11:10 AM

Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health

By Adriana Navarro, Accuweather.com

What's in the air we breathe?

Advertisement

Air quality is just as important as that of the water we drink and the food we eat, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. Over time, the consequences can be deadly.

"What we breathe is incredibly important for our health," Romain LaCombe, co-founder of Plume Labs, told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell and host of the TV network special The Air We Breathe.

"We're talking about billions of people every year whose lives are cut short because of exposure to pollutants," Wadell said.

Laura Kate Bender and Paul Billings from the American Lung Association, Dave Rowson from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and LaCombe from Plume Labs joined Wadell on Thursday night to take a deep dive into the health impacts of poor air quality and what families can do to protect themselves.

Read More

Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says Study: Heart attack can come within an hour of exposure to air pollutants Study: Western wildfires bring 'new peak to air pollution'

Latest Headlines

NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Science News // 18 hours ago
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- With June as the target for the next attempt at a wet dress rehearsal, the rocket's launch has likely also been pushed back, NASA officials said at a teleconference Thursday, with August as the next likely launch window.
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
Science News // 22 hours ago
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Science News // 23 hours ago
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Ever wonder where your cat wanders when you let it out? New research suggests your kitty most likely sticks close to home.
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
After ISS command change, NASA's Crew-3 undocks for trip back to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-3 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday after a six-month stay at the orbital outpost.
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
May 4 (UPI) -- If just one-fifth of the meat from cattle was substituted with microbial protein, it could cut deforestation in half by 2050, a new study suggests.
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Science News // 1 day ago
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
May 4 (UPI) -- Four California condors took flight over Northern California redwood habitat Tuesday. It was the first time condors have flown over Redwood National Park since 1892.
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine passes first PFAS biosolids ban, taking stand against forever chemicals
BANGOR, Maine, May 4 (UPI) -- Last year, Maine lawmakers instituted a phased ban on all PFAS-containing products, with a total phase out by 2030. Now, Maine is the first state in the U.S. to ban use of biosolids containing PFAS for land treatment.
NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., May 3 (UPI) -- Orbital Flight Test-2, the second uncrewed test flight of NASA and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, has now been set for launch on May 19. Lifting off atop a ULA Atlas V rocket, the capsule will go to and from the ISS.
Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower
Science News // 3 days ago
Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower
The second and final meteor shower of the spring is about to peak, and it will present a unique opportunity to enjoy a well-known comet that is billions of miles away from the Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
Cats don't roam far from home when let outside, study finds
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
California condors fly over Redwood National Park for first time since 1892
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement