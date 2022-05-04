Mother's Day weekend rain to bring big weather changes to eastern U.S.

Forecasters say that rain is in the cards for the upcoming Mother's Day weekend, and that it's effects could be felt into next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain a two-day event and put a damper on Mother's Day weekend for portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after the weekend is over and the storm leaves, it will remain a player in how the weather transforms over much of the eastern half of the nation. Advertisement

The storm destined to spread soaking rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic coast from Friday to Saturday will have a lot of unique characteristics as far as which areas are adversely affected and which are not both in the short and long term.

The storm's track will allow dry air to hold its ground from northern New York state to northern and central New England from Friday and on through Mother's Day.

"There is likely to be a very sharp northern edge to the rain and a few dozen miles or less may be the dividing line between a thorough soaking, just clouds and even partly sunny conditions from Friday to Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

The drenching rain may never reach Boston, while Burlington, Vermont, and Augusta, Maine, could bask in the sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A thorough soaking is in store on Friday from central Illinois to the northern and central portions of Indiana, Ohio, much of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the southern tier of Michigan and New York state.

An umbrella and waterproof shoes will be needed in Chicago, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio. Where it rains much of the time, temperatures may be no higher than the 50s F, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 40s.

The back edge of the steady rain is expected to progress eastward so that much of the Midwest that is affected by the rain initially will dry out on Saturday. Only spotty showers are likely for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Conditions will steadily dry out from Saturday to Sunday from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic. The sky may brighten in Pittsburgh on Saturday, but clouds, rain and drizzle may linger all day in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Outdoor weddings and graduations will need a backup plan, forecasters say, and a strengthening breeze may cause the rain to blow sideways and could render tents and canopies useless.

Winds along the mid-Atlantic coast will lead to rough surf, minor coastal flooding and beach erosion this weekend. "From coastal New York to Virginia, east to northeast winds are likely to blow steadily between 15 and 25 mph with gusts frequenting 35-50 mph," Dombek said.

"Even though rain may taper to drizzle, Mother's Day will not be nice on the beach in the mid-Atlantic with chilly, gusty winds and rough surf," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The storm is likely to stall just off the Eastern Seaboard next week and cause gusty winds and rough surf to spread southward.

"The storm's proximity and strength will determine how extensive and rough coastal conditions are from New Jersey to Florida," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said, adding that "the rain could help ease abnormally dry to severe drought conditions from the coastal areas of the Carolinas to southeastern Georgia."

This is a time of the year when coastal municipalities are readying beaches for the upcoming summer season. An extended period of windy conditions, rough surf and above-normal tides could lead to beach erosion and minor coastal flooding.

Sometimes when non-tropical storms linger long enough over warm water, such as the Gulf Stream, they can take on tropical characteristics.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching the system closely for any potential tropical or subtropical development over near-coast Atlantic waters from the latter part of next week to next weekend. Steering winds could take any system that forms back toward the U.S.

The same storm scheduled to bring rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic into this weekend will also help create a zone of improving weather in its wake.

An atmospheric traffic jam that will be created by the storm offshore next week will allow a large northward bulge in the jet stream to develop from the western Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and New England. Within this zone, AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for abundant sunshine, dry weather and building warmth.

For many of these areas, conditions from later this weekend to next week are likely to represent the longest stretch of dry weather combined with the most widespread, warmest conditions of the year so far. This could be just what the doctor ordered for sports enthusiasts, farmers and outdoor construction workers seeking an extended stretch of warm, rain-free days.

High temperatures from the mid-70s to the mid-80s could be widespread over the Midwest and Northeast and the mid-80s to mid-90s over the interior Southeast. Temperatures are likely to be several degrees lower in areas closer in proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and Great Lakes.