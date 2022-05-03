Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 3, 2022 / 3:43 PM

NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS

By Amy Thompson
1/3
NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS
The Orbital Flight Test 2 mission of the Boeing/NASA Starliner spacecraft was been postponed last year over what turned out to be a valve issue. The test -- which sends the craft to the International Space Station -- is now slated for May 19. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner spacecraft may finally get off the ground for its second flight following an issue with the craft's propulsion system.

The capsule, designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, is set to launch on its second uncrewed test flight on May 19, company officials confirmed during a teleconference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The mission, Orbital Flight Test-2, is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, in this case with the agency contracting Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to the ISS.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Advertisement

The test was originally slated to take place last summer, but was canceled after engineers discovered 13 valves in the craft's propulsion system that were stuck in the closed position.

RELATED Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight

Following extensive work and troubleshooting both at the launch pad and in the factory, Boeing determined that the valves were sealed shut due to corrosion from moisture interacting with an oxidizer, company officials said Tuesday during a phone briefing with reporters.

Once Boeing got the vehicle back to its factory and took the valves apart, engineers were able to determine that a mixture of nitrogen tetroxide, or NTO, which is used as an oxidizer in rocket fuel, and ambient moisture interacted with the aluminum covering on the valves.

"In order to mitigate corrosion and reduce moisture, going forward we will load the NTO later [in the fueling process] and cycle the valves every few days," Michelle Parker, vice president and deputy general manager for Boeing Space and Launch, said during the briefing.

RELATED Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station

"We didn't find any other issues [with Starliner] when we were investigating the valve issue. Nothing was changed with the valves themselves, except for sealing a potential ambient moisture path in an electrical connector," Parker said.

Based on data from the May 19 test flight, a crewed test flight could happen by the end of the year, Mark Nappi, vice president and manager of the Boeing commercial crew program, said during the briefing.

Advertisement

That test would include a trio of astronauts -- Butch Wilmore, Micke Fincke and a yet to be named mission specialist.

RELATED NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes

Once Starliner has proven it can safely launch, dock itself and land, the spacecraft could begin regular crewed flights to the ISS, joining SpaceX in NASA's commercial crew program.

Both SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner are fully autonomous and designed to dock themselves to the space station.

Since there will not be a crew on board this flight, the astronauts on the space station will have the capability to remote pilot the craft if necessary as its docks to the ISS. If necessary, however, the spacecraft can also be controlled by folks on the ground.

RELATED Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say

According to NASA's ISS program manager, Joel Montalbano, the agency's international partners -- including Russia -- have given Starliner the go ahead to dock with the orbital outpost, clearing the way for one of the last steps remaining to certify Starliner for human use.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower
Science News // 6 hours ago
Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower
The second and final meteor shower of the spring is about to peak, and it will present a unique opportunity to enjoy a well-known comet that is billions of miles away from the Earth.
Rocket Lab successfully catches Electron booster with helicopter
Science News // 1 day ago
Rocket Lab successfully catches Electron booster with helicopter
ORLANDO, Fla., May 2 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab successfully launched and caught an Electron booster with a helicopter for the first time on Monday after several days of weather delays.
First solar eclipse of 2022 seen across South America, Antarctica
Science News // 3 days ago
First solar eclipse of 2022 seen across South America, Antarctica
April 30 (UPI) -- The first solar eclipse of the year took place Saturday and was viewable from parts of South America and Antarctica.
Study: Dog's breed has little influence on behavior
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Dog's breed has little influence on behavior
Dog breeders think they're passing along specific behavioral traits within breeds, giving rise to certain stereotypes -- but what breed a dog is may account for as little as 9% of its behavioral traits, a new study says.
Rocket Lab pushes back attempt of mid-air booster catch to Sunday
Science News // 4 days ago
Rocket Lab pushes back attempt of mid-air booster catch to Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla., April 29 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab is gearing up for its 26th launch on Friday, but the California-based aerospace company will do something different this time: attempt to recover a first stage booster by catching it with a helicopter.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida
April 29 (UPI) -- Space X launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit late Friday afternoon.
FAA delays SpaceX Starship environmental review for 4th time
Science News // 3 days ago
FAA delays SpaceX Starship environmental review for 4th time
April 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that it has delayed its environmental review of SpaceX's Starship launch site in Texas for a fourth time.
Germs floating on microplastics in ocean end up in food, water
Science News // 4 days ago
Germs floating on microplastics in ocean end up in food, water
Land parasites that pose a risk to human and wildlife health can hitch rides on the millions of pounds of microplastics that float between oceans, a new study shows.
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
Science News // 4 days ago
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
April 29 (UPI) -- A loud boom and a fireball streaking across the sky. That's the sight that dozens of people across three states saw this week, scientists said.
Report: Climate change could increase risk for more COVID-like pandemics
Science News // 5 days ago
Report: Climate change could increase risk for more COVID-like pandemics
Planet Earth is growing hotter, forcing animal species to increasingly migrate to new areas and interact with unfamiliar creatures. The phenomenon could have dire consequences to human health, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Study: Dog's breed has little influence on behavior
Study: Dog's breed has little influence on behavior
Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement