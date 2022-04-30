Watch Live: First solar eclipse of 2022 viewable across South America, Antarctica

April 30 (UPI) -- The first solar eclipse of the year is set to take place Saturday and be viewable from parts of South America and Antarctica.

A live stream of the partial solar eclipse will begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT, about 45 minutes after it begins.

"If skies are clear, this eclipse is visible from South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans," according to TimeandDate.com

Skywatchers near the coast of Antarctica may be able to see the solar eclipse starting to form at 2:45 p.m. EDT, and the maximum eclipse by 4:41 p.m., before it ends at 6:37 p.m., a chart from TimeandDate.com shows.

The eclipse is the first of two partial solar eclipses, where the moon blocks a portion of the sun, to occur this year.

The second partial eclipse will take place Oct. 25, and may be visible for skywatchers in Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa.

NASA warns skywatchers to always use proper eye protection such as eclipse glasses, and never look directly at the sun, which is unsafe.

