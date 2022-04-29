Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 29, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Germs floating on microplastics in ocean end up in food, water

By HealthDay News
Germs floating on microplastics in ocean end up in food, water
Microbes that induce illness in humans can be found on microplastics in oceans around the world, with new research showing they are making it into our food and water. Photo by Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

Land parasites that pose a risk to human and wildlife health can hitch rides on the millions of pounds of microplastics that float between oceans, a new study shows.

"It's easy for people to dismiss plastic problems as something that doesn't matter for them, like, 'I'm not a turtle in the ocean I won't choke on this thing,'" said corresponding author Karen Shapiro.

Advertisement

She is an infectious disease expert and associate professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis.

"But once you start talking about disease and health, there's more power to implement change," she said in a university news release. "Microplastics can actually move germs around, and these germs end up in our water and our food."

RELATED California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil

Microplastics -- no bigger than a grain of rice -- have contaminated waters as remote as in Antarctica.

This study found that three disease-causing parasites from the land can hitchhike on microplastics to reach oceans and end up in places they'd normally never be found.

The three parasites are Toxoplasma gondii, Cryptosporidium (Crypto) and Giardia, which can infect both humans and animals.

RELATED Study: Microplastics found in mussels fished from Southern Ocean

T. gondii -- a parasite found only in cat feces -- has infected many ocean species with the disease toxoplasmosis.

Advertisement

It's been linked to the deaths of sea otter and critically endangered wildlife, including Hector's dolphins and Hawaiian monk seals. In people, toxoplasmosis can cause lifelong illnesses and developmental and reproductive disorders.

Crypto and Giardia cause gastrointestinal disease and can be deadly in young children and people with weakened immune systems, the study authors said.

RELATED Florida non-profit cleaning beaches with litter-sifting robot

For the study, the researchers conducted lab experiments to assess whether the parasites stay attached to two types of microplastics in sea water: polyethylene microbeads (often found in cosmetics such as exfoliants and cleansers), and polyester microfibers (found in clothing and fishing nets).

The parasites clung better to microfibers than to microbeads, but both can carry the parasites, according to the study published online this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

While microplastics that float on the ocean surface can travel long distances, those that sink may concentrate the parasites near the bottom of the sea where filter-feeding animals like zooplankton, clams, mussels, oysters, abalone and other shellfish live.

"This work demonstrates the importance of preventing sources of microplastics to our oceans," said study co-author Chelsea Rochman, a plastic-pollution expert and assistant professor of ecology at the University of Toronto.

Advertisement

"Mitigation strategies include filters on washing machines, filters on dryers, bio-retention cells or other technologies to treat stormwater, and best management practices to prevent microplastic release from plastic industries and construction sites," Rochman said.

More information

There's more on microplastics at the National Geographic Society.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Watch live: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida
April 29 (UPI) -- Space X plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit late Friday afternoon, and will provide a live-stream video of the launch.
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
Science News // 5 hours ago
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
April 29 (UPI) -- A loud boom and a fireball streaking across the sky. That's the sight that dozens of people across three states saw this week, scientists said.
Rocket Lab to attempt mid-air helicopter catch of Electron rocket after launch
Science News // 13 hours ago
Rocket Lab to attempt mid-air helicopter catch of Electron rocket after launch
ORLANDO, Fla., April 29 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab is gearing up for its 26th launch on Friday, but the California-based aerospace company will do something different this time: attempt to recover a first stage booster by catching it with a helicopter.
Report: Climate change could increase risk for more COVID-like pandemics
Science News // 23 hours ago
Report: Climate change could increase risk for more COVID-like pandemics
Planet Earth is growing hotter, forcing animal species to increasingly migrate to new areas and interact with unfamiliar creatures. The phenomenon could have dire consequences to human health, new research suggests.
Fossils show giant ichthyosaur could be one of largest-ever animals
Science News // 1 day ago
Fossils show giant ichthyosaur could be one of largest-ever animals
April 28 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered fossils belonging to what may have been one of the largest-ever animals to inhabit Earth, according to new research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Wednesday.
Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
Science News // 1 day ago
Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
ORLANDO, Fla., April 28 (UPI) -- NASA released images of the parachute and backshell that helped the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter land on Mars -- images the agency says will help it plan for retrieval of dirt samples in the next decade.
NASA's Crew-4 boards ISS following delayed launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Crew-4 boards ISS following delayed launch
ORLANDO, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- Crew-4, which boarded a Crew Dragon and launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station at 3:52 a.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, boarding the station around 9:20 p.m.
String of 85,000 earthquakes struck near Antarctica in 2020, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
String of 85,000 earthquakes struck near Antarctica in 2020, researchers say
April 27 (UPI) -- According to new research, scientists have discovered that a series of more than 80,000 earthquakes occurred about two years ago near a long-dormant underwater volcano in the sea off Antarctica.
NASA's moon rocket, spacecraft return for repair after scrubbed test
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's moon rocket, spacecraft return for repair after scrubbed test
April 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived safely at the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building in Florida, the agency said Tuesday.
Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites
April 26 (UPI) -- All five key building blocks of DNA and RNA have been found in meteorites that fell to Earth within the last 100 years, according to research released Tuesday by scientists at NASA and Hokkaidu University in Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars
Rocket Lab to attempt mid-air helicopter catch of Electron rocket after launch
Rocket Lab to attempt mid-air helicopter catch of Electron rocket after launch
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says
Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites
Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites
Fossils show giant ichthyosaur could be one of largest-ever animals
Fossils show giant ichthyosaur could be one of largest-ever animals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement