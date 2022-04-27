NASA's Crew-4 set to launch to ISS after week-long delay

1/5

Crew-4 astronauts -- from left, mission specialist Jessica Watson, pilot Bob Hines, commander Kjell Lindgren mission specialist Samantha Cristoforetti -- stand outside SpaceX's Crew Dragon, named Freedom, during a dry dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 20. Crew-4 will launch the astronauts to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program on Wednesday. Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday. Crew-4 will board a brand new Crew Dragon capsule and launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS at 3:52 a.m. EDT from launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Advertisement

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins will be joined by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on the mission to the space station.

The crew will have a short time in orbit, arriving at ISS around 8:15 p.m. EDT, with the hatches between the spacecraft and station opened about an hour later.

The launch, originally planned for April 19, comes a week late thanks to a series of weather delays that kept Axiom Space's crew of astronauts at the ISS longer than expected.

Those astronauts -- part of the first private astronaut mission to fly to the orbital outpost -- splashed down on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, setting the stage for Crew-4 to blast off on Wednesday.

Crew-4 arrived at Kennedy Space Center on April 18, and have spent the last week preparing to stay aboard ISS for the next six months.

The quartet is composed of two spaceflight veterans and two rookies who are scheduled to perform a bevy of science during their stay, ranging from life sciences to physical science and even some technology demonstrations.

"We're incredibly grateful for this opportunity to be a part of a larger team that includes Kennedy Space Center, all the space centers here in the U.S., our commercial partners, and our international partners," Kjell Lindgren, mission commander of Crew-4, Kjell Lindgren told UPI.

"We are just the part of the team that gets to go up to the space station and conduct the science and research to improve life here on earth and to extend our presence in the solar system," Lindgren said.

The upcoming flight will be the second for both Lindgren and Cristoforetti.

After serving in the Italian Air Force, Cristoforetti joined the European Space Agency's astronaut corps in 2009, and flew to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz in 2014.

Lindgren was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2009 and launched to the ISS the following year, in 2015, also aboard a Russian Soyuz.

He has spent a total of 141 days in space and has two spacewalks under his belt, while Cristoforetti spent a total of 200 days in orbit.

"We feel prepared, we are confident in our skills, and we're excited to fly and to put those skills to work," Lindgren said. "A long-duration expedition on station with this group, I think, is going to be very fulfilling and incredibly fun."

Both Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins were selected as astronauts by NASA in 2017, and will join their fellow classmates Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, who are already at the ISS.

Hines served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force for more than 21 years before joining the astronaut corps. He also served as a NASA research pilot.

Watkins is another NASA-alum who worked as a geologist on the Curiosity Rover's science team before donning NASA blues. She has a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and will be the first African-American woman to fly to the ISS.

"We are super, super pumped to get up there and get to have this once in a lifetime experience," said Watkins. "To be able to look down on our home, from our perch up on orbit, it's just going to be super awesome."

Lindgren and Watkins were both chosen among 18 astronauts for NASA's return to the moon, Artemis, which could be group of humans that step on the lunar surface in the next decade.

Meet our @SpaceX #Crew4 before our overnight launch coverage begins at midnight ET (4:00 UTC). The astronauts spent every day for months together preparing for any obstacle-which may just be surviving one another's bad jokes. Live launch broadcast: https://t.co/cdxWseYBCZ pic.twitter.com/oBs3FuGYKq— NASA (@NASA) April 26, 2022

But before they take that giant leap, Lindgren, Watkins, Hines, and Cristoforetti will have to strap into a Dragon Crew capsule and chart a course to the International Space Station. Together, they decided to name their shiny new capsule "Freedom".

Lindgren said Crew-4 named their new Dragon Crew capsule "Freedom," because "it celebrates a fundamental human right, and the industry and innovation that emanate from the unencumbered human spirit."

It's also a nod to Alan Shepard and his capsule, called the Freedom 7, which was the first American spacecraft to reach space in 1961, Lindgren said.

The spacecraft currently sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket that is set to launch for the fourth time, having previously carried the Crew-3 Dragon, as well as a cargo Dragon and a communications satellite for Turkey.