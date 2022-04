Friday's Earth Day Google Doodle shows the impact of climate change around the world with time-lapse video. Screenshot courtesy of Google

April 22 (UPI) -- Google's Earth Day Doodle uses time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change. Friday's Doodle will show images from four areas across the planet throughout the day. Each one will remain on Google's homepage for several hours. Advertisement

The locales include a Glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilmanjaro in Tanzania, Africa; Sermersooq-- a Glacier retreat in Greenland; Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forests in Elend, Germany.

The time-lapse imagery will show each area and how it has changed throughout the years.

