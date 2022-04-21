Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 21, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Study: Humans interrupting 66-million-year-old relationship among animals

By Simon Druker
1/5
Study: Humans interrupting 66-million-year-old relationship among animals
New research published on Thursday finds a link between animal size and diet dating back at least 66 million years, and which shows that herbivores -- like the pictured Sumatran Rhino -- and carnivores tend to be larger, while omnivores and invertivores are generally smaller. File Photo by stringer/EPA-EFE 

April 21 (UPI) -- Diet and body mass are inextricably linked in vertebrates, but a 66-million-year-old relationship linked to animal evolution and survival is being interrupted by humans, according to new research.

Animals that are exclusively herbivores or carnivores are generally much larger in size than omnivores or invertivores -- animals that only eat invertebrates -- according to the study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Advertisement

Described as a "roughly U-shaped relationship," University of Nebraska researchers found the pattern has existed for at least 66 million years.

The shape represents carnivores and herbivores on either raised end, with the smaller invertivores and omnivores in the lower middle area of the letter.

RELATED 400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns

Scientists believe that the fundamental feature of past and present ecosystems is being interrupted by humans, who are systematically eliminating the largest carnivores and herbivores from the face of the Earth through extinction.

The consequences of doing so are unpredictable, researchers say.

"We're not sure what's going to happen, because this hasn't happened before," study co-author Will Gearty said in a press release.

RELATED Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals

"But because the systems have been in what seems to be a very steady state for a very long time, it's concerning what might happen when they leave that state," said Gearty, a postdoctoral researcher at Nebraska.

Advertisement

The plant-based diet of herbivores is relatively poor in nutrition, meaning they often grow very large for the sake of covering more ground to forage more food.

On the other hand, carnivores generally grow large enough to both keep up with and take down those herbivores, keeping their stomachs continually full.

RELATED E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation

"You can be as big as your food will allow you to be. At the same time, you're often as big as you need to be to catch and process your food. So there's an evolutionary interplay there," Gearty said.

The result of this interplay is the U-shaped distribution of both average and maximum body sizes in mammals, the researchers said.

This U curve stretches back at least 66 million years, to a time when non-avian dinosaurs had just been wiped out, and mammals had yet to diversify and dominate the planet's surface.

"To my knowledge, this is the most extensive investigation of the evolution of body size and especially diet in mammals over time," Gearty said.

Latest Headlines

Axiom crew set for return to Earth on Sunday, Crew-4 to launch days later
Science News // 5 hours ago
Axiom crew set for return to Earth on Sunday, Crew-4 to launch days later
ORLANDO, Fla., April 21 (UPI) -- The first private astronaut crew aboard the International Space Station is set to return to Earth on Sunday after weather delays and NASA's Crew-4 mission will look to launch on Tuesday.
NASA Crew-4 preps for launch but liftoff delayed as Ax-1 mission waits to leave ISS
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA Crew-4 preps for launch but liftoff delayed as Ax-1 mission waits to leave ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., April 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-4 mission planned to launch Saturday, but space agency officials are preparing to delay the flight because of weather problems preventing the return of Axiom Space's first mission to the ISS.
Study: Climate change, agriculture cut insect populations in half in some areas
Science News // 21 hours ago
Study: Climate change, agriculture cut insect populations in half in some areas
April 20 (UPI) -- Climate change and agriculture are threatening insect biodiversity, and in some areas have cut insect populations by half, according to a study published Wednesday.
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
Science News // 21 hours ago
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
Early risers waking up before the crack of dawn will be rewarded with great views of the planets through the end of the month, and the daily spectacle will be even more impressive at the start of next week.
Study: Western wildfires bring 'new peak to air pollution'
Science News // 22 hours ago
Study: Western wildfires bring 'new peak to air pollution'
The large, intense wildfires that have scorched the Pacific Northwest in recent years are altering the seasonal pattern of air pollution and causing a surge in unhealthy air pollutants in August, a new study found.
Mars rover searches for evidence of past life at ancient river delta
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars rover searches for evidence of past life at ancient river delta
April 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance rover is searching for evidence of past life on Mars. It has completed a 31-Martian-day journey of roughly 3 miles after collecting eight rock-core samples from its first science campaign.
Scientists find evidence of largest earthquake in human history 3,800 years ago
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists find evidence of largest earthquake in human history 3,800 years ago
April 19 (UPI) -- The quake had a magnitude of around 9.5, prompting tsunamis that struck countries as far away as New Zealand and boulders the size of cars to be carried inland by the waves, according to researchers.
Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed as NASA, SpaceX, Axiom watch the weather
Science News // 2 days ago
Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed as NASA, SpaceX, Axiom watch the weather
ORLANDO, Fla., April 19 (UPI) -- The Axiom-1 private astronauts aboard the International Space Station will stay in space a little longer because of poor weather in the area of the Atlantic Ocean where their capsule is to splash down.
Study: Microplastics found in mussels fished from Southern Ocean
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Microplastics found in mussels fished from Southern Ocean
A new study's findings imply that microplastics are now present in wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood from the Southern Ocean and gulf waters of South Australia, researchers said.
Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts worked to activate the European Robotic Arm during a nearly seven hour spacewalk Monday outside the International Space Station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists find evidence of largest earthquake in human history 3,800 years ago
Scientists find evidence of largest earthquake in human history 3,800 years ago
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
NASA Crew-4 preps for launch but liftoff delayed as Ax-1 mission waits to leave ISS
NASA Crew-4 preps for launch but liftoff delayed as Ax-1 mission waits to leave ISS
Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed as NASA, SpaceX, Axiom watch the weather
Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed as NASA, SpaceX, Axiom watch the weather
Mars rover searches for evidence of past life at ancient river delta
Mars rover searches for evidence of past life at ancient river delta
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement