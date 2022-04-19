Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed 12 hours because of weather

1/3

Axiom-1, the first private mission of astronauts to stay aboard the International Space Station, delayed its return to Earth by 12 hours because of rough weather where their capsule is expected to splash down. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space



ORLANDO, Fla., April 19 (UPI) -- The Axiom-1 mission of private astronauts to the International Space Station delayed its return to Earth by 12 hours because of poor weather in the area of the Atlantic Ocean where it will splash down. SpaceX's Dragon Endeavor will undock itself from ISS, following a 12-day mission, around 10 p.m. EDT. The capsule is then expected to splash down in the Atlantic around 3:24 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Advertisement

Recovery crews will be dispatched to retrieve the Dragon capsule and its passengers from the water. The process requires fair winds and calm seas in order to ensure the safety of the crews, with rough weather in the recovery zone causing the delayed return.

If all goes as planned, the Axiom-1 crew will climb out of Dragon Endeavor roughly an hour after hitting the water.

The Exp 67 crew said farewell to the Axiom Mission 1 crew today. The four #Ax1 astronauts depart the station aboard the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour at 10pm ET live on @NASA TV. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/SVnsddteXY— International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 19, 2022

Advertisement

The four private astronauts -- Michael López-Alegría, a retired NASA astronaut and current Axiom employee; Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot -- launched to the ISS from Florida on April 8.

The crew spent more than 1,000 hours training for the flight and for their stay on the ISS, living and working alongside NASA's current crew of astronauts currently occupying the orbital outpost.

RELATED NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays

They have been conducting dozens of research projects, many of which focused on the effects of microgravity on the human body.

In a broadcast from space on Tuesday, NASA astronaut and current commander of the space station, Tom Marshburn, expressed how professional the Axiom crew were and how much research they were able to carry out over the course of their mission.

"I feel very honored to be a part of this mission," Marshburn said. "The throughput of the science that was accomplished is just amazing."

"Unique certainly, magnificent and to some degree humbling, but more than anything [our mission] was very rewarding," López-Alegría added.

The Ax-1 astronauts finished their 11th day in space. Get the latest news on #Ax1 with today's update: https://t.co/3a0nhCUMtA Advertisement This crew is pioneering a new path in space that allows more opportunities for individuals, nations, & researchers around world to work in microgravity. pic.twitter.com/xaX6bG9Vd2— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) April 19, 2022