Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 19, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed 12 hours because of weather

By Amy Thompson
1/3
Axiom-1 return to Earth delayed 12 hours because of weather
Axiom-1, the first private mission of astronauts to stay aboard the International Space Station, delayed its return to Earth by 12 hours because of rough weather where their capsule is expected to splash down. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19 (UPI) -- The Axiom-1 mission of private astronauts to the International Space Station delayed its return to Earth by 12 hours because of poor weather in the area of the Atlantic Ocean where it will splash down.

SpaceX's Dragon Endeavor will undock itself from ISS, following a 12-day mission, around 10 p.m. EDT. The capsule is then expected to splash down in the Atlantic around 3:24 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Recovery crews will be dispatched to retrieve the Dragon capsule and its passengers from the water. The process requires fair winds and calm seas in order to ensure the safety of the crews, with rough weather in the recovery zone causing the delayed return.

If all goes as planned, the Axiom-1 crew will climb out of Dragon Endeavor roughly an hour after hitting the water.

RELATED First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings

Advertisement

The four private astronauts -- Michael López-Alegría, a retired NASA astronaut and current Axiom employee; Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot -- launched to the ISS from Florida on April 8.

The crew spent more than 1,000 hours training for the flight and for their stay on the ISS, living and working alongside NASA's current crew of astronauts currently occupying the orbital outpost.

RELATED NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays

They have been conducting dozens of research projects, many of which focused on the effects of microgravity on the human body.

In a broadcast from space on Tuesday, NASA astronaut and current commander of the space station, Tom Marshburn, expressed how professional the Axiom crew were and how much research they were able to carry out over the course of their mission.

"I feel very honored to be a part of this mission," Marshburn said. "The throughput of the science that was accomplished is just amazing."

RELATED SpaceX launches second U.S. reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9 rocket

"Unique certainly, magnificent and to some degree humbling, but more than anything [our mission] was very rewarding," López-Alegría added.

Latest Headlines

Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
Science News // 19 hours ago
Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts worked to activate the European Robotic Arm during a nearly seven hour spacewalk Monday outside the International Space Station.
NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays
ORLANDO, Fla., April 18 (UPI) -- The launch of NASA's new moon rocket has been pushed back by nearly a month after the Space Launch System failed to complete necessary prelaunch testing, officials said Monday.
Lyrid meteor shower to peak ahead of Earth Day
Science News // 21 hours ago
Lyrid meteor shower to peak ahead of Earth Day
The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on Thursday night into Friday morning. This is one of the oldest meteor showers in history with records of the Lyrids going back 2,700 years, according to EarthSky.
Human activity makes red tides worse, study confirms
Science News // 1 day ago
Human activity makes red tides worse, study confirms
Red tide is a scourge of Southwest Florida, often littering beaches with dead fish and marine life and disrupting plans for boating and bathing. But Mother Nature isn't entirely to blame for this blight.
SpaceX launches second U.S. reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches second U.S. reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9 rocket
April 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday successfully launched a U.S. spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office on its Falcon 9 rocket.
Survey: Kids think farm animals deserve same treatment as pets
Science News // 4 days ago
Survey: Kids think farm animals deserve same treatment as pets
Life would be better for farm animals if children were in charge, a new study suggests. Unlike adults, kids think the animals should be treated the same as pets and are less likely to see eating them as morally right.
Oldest evidence of Mayan calendar found in Guatemala
Science News // 4 days ago
Oldest evidence of Mayan calendar found in Guatemala
April 14 (UPI) -- The oldest evidence of the Maya calendar has been excavated at San Bartolo, Guatemala, found among fragments of painted murals.
Dogs on vegan diet might be healthier, survey suggests
Science News // 5 days ago
Dogs on vegan diet might be healthier, survey suggests
Dogs may be famous meat lovers, but canines who follow a vegan diet might be a bit healthier, a new survey suggests.
Plasma ejections from the sun could cause damage on Earth, scientists say
Science News // 5 days ago
Plasma ejections from the sun could cause damage on Earth, scientists say
April 14 (UPI) -- An unusual magnetic storm from the sun will aim at the Earth soon, possibly beginning Thursday, and experts say it has the potential to cause some noticeable damage here.
The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming
Science News // 5 days ago
The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming
Saturday night will be a great opportunity to step outside and soak in beautiful views of Earth's celestial companion as the full moon rises around the globe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lyrid meteor shower to peak ahead of Earth Day
Lyrid meteor shower to peak ahead of Earth Day
NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays
NASA moon rocket headed back to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing delays
Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk
SpaceX launches second U.S. reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX launches second U.S. reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9 rocket
Human activity makes red tides worse, study confirms
Human activity makes red tides worse, study confirms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement