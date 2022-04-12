Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 12, 2022 / 2:58 PM

Climate change caused hurricanes to dump more rain in 2020, study says

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Climate change caused hurricanes to dump more rain in 2020, study says
People stop to look at the lowered gates of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier as Tropical Storm Henri arrives in Providence, R.I., on August 22, 2020. Scientists said climate change led hurricanes and tropical storms to dump more rain during the 2020 season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change caused tropical storms and hurricanes to dump up to 10% more rain in 2020 compared to those during the pre-industrial era, a study released Tuesday indicates.

Researchers used what they called "hindcast attribution" -- like a forecast but for the past -- to quantify rainfall associated with storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year, included 30 named storms, 14 of which were hurricanes.

Advertisement

The record-breaking hurricane season caused about $40 billion in damage worldwide.

"Hurricanes are devastating events, and storms that produce more frequent hourly rain are even more dangerous in producing damage flooding, storm surge and destruction in its path," lead study author Kevin Reed said in a press release.

RELATED No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened

"Our findings indicate that environmental changes caused by humans are signaling more and quicker rainfall, which have direct consequences for coastal communities and sometimes outlying areas," said Reed, associate professor and associate dean of research at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University.

Reviewing the rainfall rates over 3-hour and three-day timeframes during the storms, the team found that tropical storms had an increase of 10% and 5%, respectively, compared to storms before 1850. For hurricanes, the effect was an 11% and 8% increase.

Advertisement

The team said human activities, including industrial growth, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, leading to a more than 1 degree Celsius increase in the global surface temperature in 2020 compared to 1850.

RELATED Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts

This has led to a sea surface temperature increase in the North Atlantic basin of between 0.4 degrees to 0.9 degrees.

"An increase in hurricane rainfall due to global warming is not surprising," said study co-author Michael Wehner.

"What is surprising is that the amount of this human-caused increase is so much larger than what is expected from increases in humidity alone. This means that hurricane winds are becoming stronger as well," said Wehner, a senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

RELATED Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather

The research team published its findings Tuesday in the journal Nature.

Latest Headlines

NASA working around valve issue to complete testing of Artemis moon rocket
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA working around valve issue to complete testing of Artemis moon rocket
ORLANDO, Fla., April 11 (UPI) -- The tests have been delayed due to a valve issue with the rocket's upper stage, agency officials said, but they will be working around it -- by not fully fueling the rocket -- in order to finish the wet dress rehearsal.
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
Science News // 1 day ago
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
April 11 (UPI) -- The heating-and-cooling changes of Neptune's atmospheric and global temperatures have caught the attention of the astronomers who have monitored them over 17 years, a study released Monday shows.
First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
Science News // 3 days ago
First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
April 9 (UPI) -- The crew from the first all-private mission to the International Space Station docked with the orbital outpost Saturday morning, a historic moment marked by a ceremonial welcome from astronauts on board.
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
April 8 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been scheduled to launch next week from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the National Reconnaissance Office, Space Force announced Friday.
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
ORLANDO, Fla., April 8 (UPI) -- With its 13th launch of the year on Friday, SpaceX made history, sending the first private crew of astronauts to the International Space Station for a week to conduct dozens of science experiments.
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
April 7 (UPI) -- A global team of astronomers has found the most distant space object ever, according to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
Methane emissions set another record in 2021, carbon dioxide also soars
Science News // 5 days ago
Methane emissions set another record in 2021, carbon dioxide also soars
April 7 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday that methane emissions, the second biggest contributor to human-caused global warming behind carbon dioxide, rose for the second year in a row to a record level in 2021.
Study reveals origins of 'puppy dog eyes,' canine facial expressions
Science News // 5 days ago
Study reveals origins of 'puppy dog eyes,' canine facial expressions
Researchers identified certain muscle features that help dogs look so cute, and it suggests that thousands of years of selective breeding have contributed to their ability to use expressions to their advantage.
SpaceX completes static fire test ahead of first private astronaut mission to ISS
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX completes static fire test ahead of first private astronaut mission to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., April 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday completed a static fire test ahead of its launch of the first-ever private mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-1.
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Science News // 5 days ago
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
April 8, 2024, will be the only chance to see a total solar eclipse from the contiguous U.S. until 2045, making it one of the must-see astronomy events of the decade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA working around valve issue to complete testing of Artemis moon rocket
NASA working around valve issue to complete testing of Artemis moon rocket
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement