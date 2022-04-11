Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 11, 2022 / 2:06 PM

17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes

The study's astronomers have been fixated on the summertime season that's occurred in the planet's southern hemisphere since 2005.

By Ashley Williams
1/2
17-year Neptune study reveals surprising temperature changes
The image of the planet Neptune on the left was obtained during the testing of the Narrow-Field adaptive optics mode of the MUSE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope. The image on the right is a comparable image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Note that the two images were not taken at the same time so do not show identical surface features. Photo by ESO/P. Weilbacher (AIP)/NASA, ESA, and M.H. Wong and J. Tollefson/UC Berkeley

April 11 (UPI) -- The heating-and-cooling changes of Neptune's atmospheric and global temperatures have caught the attention of the astronomers who have monitored them over 17 years, a study released Monday shows.

The expert international team spent nearly two decades keeping a close watch on the gaseous planet's temperatures using ground-based telescopes, including the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.

Advertisement

What they found reveals an "unexpected" drop in Neptune's global temperatures followed by its south pole dramatically warming up, according to the study published in the Planetary Science Journal.

"Since we have been observing Neptune during its early southern summer, we expected temperatures to be slowly growing warmer, not colder," the study's lead author, Michael Roman, a postdoctoral research associate at the United Kingdom's University of Leicester, said in a news release.

RELATED Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say

While Neptune is like Earth in that its seasons change based on its orbit of the sun, Neptune's seasons last about 40 years, according to the European Southern Observatory.

A single year on Neptune, which is the most distant giant planet from the sun, equals 165 Earth years.

It's about 2.8 billion miles away from Earth.

RELATED First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings

The study's astronomers have been fixated on the summertime season that's occurred in the planet's southern hemisphere since 2005, closely examining any temperature changes after the summer solstice.

Advertisement

They've pieced together nearly 100 thermal-infrared images of Neptune taken over 17 years to study those trends in deeper detail.

They recorded an average global temperature drop of 8 degrees Celsius, or 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit, between 2003 and 2018.

RELATED Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth

Yet another surprising finding came with the dramatic warming of the eighth planet's south pole during the last two years of observations.

Between 2018 and 2020, experts observed a rapid increase of 11 C, or 51.8 F. It's an unusual finding, as this level of rapid polar warming has never before been observed on Neptune, according to researchers.

"Our data cover less than half of a Neptune season, so no one was expecting to see large and rapid changes," said Glenn Orton, the study's co-author and senior research scientist at Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The astronomers are not yet certain what caused Neptune's unexpected temperature variations.

They plan to continue observing the changes in the coming years.

Latest Headlines

First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
Science News // 2 days ago
First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
April 9 (UPI) -- The crew from the first all-private mission to the International Space Station docked with the orbital outpost Saturday morning, a historic moment marked by a ceremonial welcome from astronauts on board.
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
April 8 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been scheduled to launch next week from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the National Reconnaissance Office, Space Force announced Friday.
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
ORLANDO, Fla., April 8 (UPI) -- With its 13th launch of the year on Friday, SpaceX made history, sending the first private crew of astronauts to the International Space Station for a week to conduct dozens of science experiments.
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
April 7 (UPI) -- A global team of astronomers has found the most distant space object ever, according to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
Methane emissions set another record in 2021, carbon dioxide also soars
Science News // 4 days ago
Methane emissions set another record in 2021, carbon dioxide also soars
April 7 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday that methane emissions, the second biggest contributor to human-caused global warming behind carbon dioxide, rose for the second year in a row to a record level in 2021.
Study reveals origins of 'puppy dog eyes,' canine facial expressions
Science News // 4 days ago
Study reveals origins of 'puppy dog eyes,' canine facial expressions
Researchers identified certain muscle features that help dogs look so cute, and it suggests that thousands of years of selective breeding have contributed to their ability to use expressions to their advantage.
SpaceX completes static fire test ahead of first private astronaut mission to ISS
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX completes static fire test ahead of first private astronaut mission to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., April 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday completed a static fire test ahead of its launch of the first-ever private mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-1.
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Science News // 4 days ago
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
April 8, 2024, will be the only chance to see a total solar eclipse from the contiguous U.S. until 2045, making it one of the must-see astronomy events of the decade.
Scientists make breakthrough in malaria infection study of humans, apes
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists make breakthrough in malaria infection study of humans, apes
April 6 (UPI) -- Scientists have solved a century-long puzzle involving malaria parasite infection in people and chimpanzees, a study released Wednesday reveals.
Study: More trees in neighborhoods can improve health, lower medical costs
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: More trees in neighborhoods can improve health, lower medical costs
It turns out that trees might be good medicine. How so? New research shows that having lots of trees in your neighborhood could improve your health and lower your medical costs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
Upcoming total solar eclipse will be last visible from U.S. until 2045, scientists say
First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
First all-private mission docks with ISS; Ax-1 astronauts receive space wings
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy ever, 13.5B light-years from Earth
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
SpaceX to launch reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg base next week
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to International Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement