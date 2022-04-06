Trending
Science News
April 6, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Scientists make breakthrough in malaria infection study of humans, apes

By Ashley Williams
Scientists make breakthrough in malaria infection study of humans, apes
Before evolving to infect humans, experts have discovered that the P. malariae, one of the least well-understood parasites, originates in African apes. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Scientists have solved a century-long puzzle involving malaria parasite infection in people and chimpanzees, a study released Wednesday reveals.

A report published in the peer-reviewed Nature Communications journal explains the origins of the parasite Plasmodium malariae, or P. malariae.

Before evolving to infect humans, experts have discovered that the P. malariae, one of the least well-understood parasites, originates in African apes.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and the University of Pennsylvania collaborated on analyzing the parasites' DNA to make the breakthrough finding in the National Institutes of Health-funded study.

Researchers say an infection with P. malariae, one of the six species that spreads malaria among humans, is often mild.

However, untreated, it can cause potentially chronic, lifelong infections.

The mystery dates back to the 1920s, when experts discovered chimps infected with parasites that appeared under microscopes to be identical to P. malariae.

Until now, scientists had assumed that both parasites belonged to the same species.

This couldn't be verified in the past because the chimpanzee strain's genetic makeup hadn't before been studied.

DNA analysis has shown that there are three distinct species. P. malariae is the parasitic protozoan that primarily infects humans, while the other two species infect apes.

Central and West Africa-based chimps, gorillas and bonobos were found to be sources of one of the two ape-infecting parasite species that was previously unknown.

The study found that it is only "distantly related" to the human parasite.

Meanwhile, scientists found that the other ape parasite is a closer match to the one that infects people. This knowledge helped researchers more closely compare the two species' diverse genetic makeups.

According to the University of Edinburgh, this finding revealed that the human malaria parasite population went through a genetic bottleneck, causing a temporary shrinking of its population.

Most of the parasite's genetic variation was lost as a result, the research team found.

Scientists assume this occurred because P. malariae started out as an ape parasite, but a small number of parasites switched hosts and began to infect people.

"Our findings could provide vital clues on how it became able to infect people, as well as helping scientists gauge if further jumps of ape parasites into humans are likely," said Edinburgh's Lindsey Plenderleith, lead researcher of the study.

An estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 malaria deaths were reported worldwide in 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

Latest Headlines

Study: More trees in neighborhoods can improve health, lower medical costs
Science News // 1 hour ago
Study: More trees in neighborhoods can improve health, lower medical costs
It turns out that trees might be good medicine. How so? New research shows that having lots of trees in your neighborhood could improve your health and lower your medical costs.
Axiom set to launch, next NASA moon rocket to wait a little longer for testing
Science News // 18 hours ago
Axiom set to launch, next NASA moon rocket to wait a little longer for testing
ORLANDO, Fla., April 5 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to pause testing on its next moon rocket, the Space Launch System, and instead proceed with the launch of SpaceX's first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, which is slated for Friday, April 8.
Study: T. rex's short arms may have reduced biting risk of hunting in packs
Science News // 19 hours ago
Study: T. rex's short arms may have reduced biting risk of hunting in packs
April 5 (UPI) -- The Tyrannosaurus rex's arms may have evolved to become extremely short to lower the risk of bites while feeding in packs, a new study says.
Amazon strikes deals with 3 rocket firms for Kuiper satellite launches
Science News // 1 day ago
Amazon strikes deals with 3 rocket firms for Kuiper satellite launches
April 5 (UPI) -- Amazon has struck deals with three rocket companies to launch Internet satellites, the company announced Tuesday, calling it "the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history."
Hubble telescope shows 'gas giant' planet forming in unexpected way
Science News // 1 day ago
Hubble telescope shows 'gas giant' planet forming in unexpected way
April 4 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that its Hubble Space Telescope has obtained photographic evidence that some "gas giant" plants such as Jupiter are formed in a way contrary to the dominant theory.
Axiom-1 targets Friday for ISS launch after NASA delays moon rocket test
Science News // 2 days ago
Axiom-1 targets Friday for ISS launch after NASA delays moon rocket test
ORLANDO, Fla., April 4 (UPI) -- Axiom Space announced it would delay its first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station to no earlier than Friday, April 8.
Russian space agency to propose suspension of ISS cooperation over sanctions
Science News // 3 days ago
Russian space agency to propose suspension of ISS cooperation over sanctions
April 2 (UPI) -- Russia said it plans to propose suspending cooperation with other nations involved with the International Space Station over sanctions levied amid the war in Ukraine.
Mars' thin atmosphere means quieter sounds, new data shows
Science News // 4 days ago
Mars' thin atmosphere means quieter sounds, new data shows
April 1 (UPI) -- Mars' thin, cold atmosphere means sounds carry slower and for shorter distances compared to those on Earth, NASA said Friday.
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Researchers in Britain and France have discovered that people raised in the country or suburbs are better navigators than those who grew up in cities, particularly those with grid-pattern streets.
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to test-fire a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday ahead of its first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, to the International Space Station.
