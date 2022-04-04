Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 4, 2022 / 12:25 PM

Axiom-1 now targeting Friday for launch to ISS after Artemis-1 testing delay

By Amy Thompson
1/5
Axiom-1 now targeting Friday for launch to ISS after Artemis-1 testing delay
The Axiom crew completes suit fit checks ahead of its planned flight. Photo by \SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4 (UPI) -- Axiom Space announced it would delay its first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station to no earlier than Friday, April 8.

If all goes as planned, a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket will ferry four private citizens, strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, to the space station. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:17 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

The mission was scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, but a delay with another mission triggered Axiom and NASA officials to go ahead and plan for a Friday morning launch.

NASA's next big moon rocket, the Space Launch System, rolled out to Pad 39B in late March. The agency planned on testing launch day procedures, including fueling, to ensure all the systems were working properly.

That test, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 3rd, was delayed following inclement weather at the launch pad.

Surrounding the orange and white mega launcher is a set of lightning towers that are designed to take the brunt of any potential lighting strikes, preserving the health of the rocket.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, severe thunderstorms rolled into the area and struck the lightning towers surrounding the SLS rocket.

The rocket was unaffected, however, the team had issues with some of the ground equipment on the mobile launch platform the rocket sits atop, and were forced to push back testing until Monday.

Teams are currently working to chill down the core stage ahead of propellant loading. SLS is powered by 700,000 gallons of cryogenic liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellant.

Once the team is able to run through fueling procedures, they will detank the vehicle and pour over the data collected. Afterwards, the teams will use the findings to determine if there are issues that need to be addressed before flight.

A launch date is expected to be announced about a week after engineers have had the chance to analyze the data.

If all goes as planned today, that then opens the door for the Axiom-1 mission to fly this Friday.

Latest Headlines

Russian space agency suspends space station cooperation over sanctions
Science News // 1 day ago
Russian space agency suspends space station cooperation over sanctions
April 2 (UPI) -- Russia has suspended cooperation with other nations involved with the International Space Station over sanctions levied amid the war in Ukraine.
Mars' thin atmosphere means quieter sounds, new data shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars' thin atmosphere means quieter sounds, new data shows
April 1 (UPI) -- Mars' thin, cold atmosphere means sounds carry slower and for shorter distances compared to those on Earth, NASA said Friday.
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Researchers in Britain and France have discovered that people raised in the country or suburbs are better navigators than those who grew up in cities, particularly those with grid-pattern streets.
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to test-fire a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday ahead of its first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, to the International Space Station.
SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 12th rocket of the year Friday, carrying dozens of small satellites into space on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of its fourth dedicated rideshare mission.
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
Science News // 3 days ago
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
April will be a month for night owls and early risers as some of the most awe-inspiring astronomy events of the month happen during the second half of the nighttime hours, including the first meteor shower since January.
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Taking a stroll through a city park can give your mood a significant boost, but parks in some cities provide a bigger benefit than those in others, researchers say.
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
Science News // 3 days ago
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
March 31 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg will publish a book this fall, the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist confirmed on Thursday.
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Science News // 4 days ago
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
ORLANDO, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched the fourth crewed mission of its New Shepard rocket Thursday morning from Texas, carrying a crew of six to the edge of space and back.
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
Science News // 4 days ago
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
March 30 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a star 12.9 billion light years away from Earth, the oldest and most distant object ever recorded, NASA revealed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian space agency suspends space station cooperation over sanctions
Russian space agency suspends space station cooperation over sanctions
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement