Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 1, 2022 / 3:24 PM

SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission

By Amy Thompson
1/5
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
The Axiom-1 crew is set to launch to the International Space Station as the first group of private astronauts to stay aboard the off-planet outpost. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to test-fire a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday ahead of its first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, to the International Space Station.

The test, dubbed a static fire test, is a routine part of prelaunch procedures.

Advertisement

All nine of the Falcon's Merlin 1D engines will briefly fire up as the rocket is held firmly to the launch pad. The ignition will enable engineers to ensure that the rocket's systems are ready to launch.

If the test goes as planned, SpaceX will attempt to launch the Axiom-1 mission on Wednesday.

RELATED Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'

This particular mission differs from the typical crewed launches in that it will transport four private citizens, not NASA astronauts, to the orbital outpost for a first-of-its-kind 10-day mission.

Retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría will be joined by an international crew: Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot.

Advertisement

Liftoff is set for 12:05 p.m. EDT, with the spacecraft docking with the ISS at about 2:45 a.m. EDT on April 8.

Space tourists have previously traveled to the orbital outpost, hitching rides on Russian Soyuz rockets, but this will be the first time an all-civilian, commercially funded crew will fly to the ISS onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

RELATED SpaceX Axiom crew nears final training for first all-private mission to ISS

The crew, which were trained and selected by Axiom Space, has spent more than 1,000 hours training for the mission. According to the crew, this is what sets them apart from traditional space tourists.

"We're officially designated as private astronauts in the eyes of NASA," Connor said during a news briefing on Friday. "We've had to pass a lot of rigorous tests to meet all the professional astronaut standards."

Axiom President and CEO Mike Suffredini said the crew will spend eight days on the space station, with full access to the U.S. side.

They will perform a variety of research investigations, including health-related studies that will provide scientists back on Earth with even more data about how spaceflight affects the human body.

Advertisement

This mission is the first of many expected to come and represents the first footsteps into a broader commercial space world.

As NASA prepares to retire the ISS after 2030, the agency is looking to companies like Axiom to set up their own space stations in low-Earth orbit so the agency can branch further out into deep space, to destinations like the moon and Mars.

Axiom is planning at least four missions to the ISS, with the first two confirmed by NASA. It also plans to send its first commercial module to the station in 2024, with more hardware to follow.

López-Alegría said he is looking forward to returning to space. As a NASA astronaut, he flew on four space missions, including one on a Russian Soyuz.

"Being away from NASA for 10 years and sharing my experiences with new friends and colleagues has given me a greater appreciation for how special [those experiences] were," he said during Friday's briefing.

"To be able to experience [space] one more time is almost like waking up and going back into a dream."

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
Science News // 14 hours ago
SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 12th rocket of the year Friday, carrying dozens of small satellites into space on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of its fourth dedicated rideshare mission.
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
Science News // 6 hours ago
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
April will be a month for night owls and early risers as some of the most awe-inspiring astronomy events of the month happen during the second half of the nighttime hours, including the first meteor shower since January.
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Taking a stroll through a city park can give your mood a significant boost, but parks in some cities provide a bigger benefit than those in others, researchers say.
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
Science News // 1 day ago
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
March 31 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg will publish a book this fall, the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist confirmed on Thursday.
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Science News // 1 day ago
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
ORLANDO, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched the fourth crewed mission of its New Shepard rocket Thursday morning from Texas, carrying a crew of six to the edge of space and back.
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
Science News // 2 days ago
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
March 30 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a star 12.9 billion light years away from Earth, the oldest and most distant object ever recorded, NASA revealed Wednesday.
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
Science News // 2 days ago
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
March 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz capsule safely returned NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts to Earth early Wednesday morning, landing in a field in Kazakhstan around 7:30 a.m. EDT.
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Science News // 2 days ago
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States.
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
ORLANDO, Fla., March 30 (UPI) -- Having rolled the Space Launch System lunar rocket out to its launch pad and powered it up successfully, NASA engineers and technicians say they're just about ready for a prelaunch wet dress rehearsal this week.
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
March 29 (UPI) -- A merger of many ice volcanoes form Pluto's two mane mountains, a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications reveals -- and what they've found suggests the planet is an ocean world, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement