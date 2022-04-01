Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 1, 2022 / 6:58 PM

Mars' thin atmosphere means quieter sounds, new data shows

By Danielle Haynes
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, using its Mastcam-Z camera system, captured this view of the Martian sunset on November 9, 2021, the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color as fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: Less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Data from NASA's Perseverance Rover has given scientists their first clear picture of how sound travels on Mars' surface.

The Red Planet's thin, cold atmosphere, made of mostly carbon dioxide, causes sound to move slower and carry for shorter distances compared to those on Earth. An international team of scientists led by Sylvestre Maurice, an astrophysicist at the University of Toulouse in France, published the findings Friday in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

The team studied recordings from the surface of Mars made by two microphones on board Perseverance -- one mounted on the rover's mast and another attached to the chassis.

"It's a new sense of investigation we've never used before on Mars," Maurice said. "I expect many discoveries to come, using the atmosphere as a source of sound and the medium of propagation."

RELATED Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space

Other than the pings, whirs, whines and other mechanical noises associated with the rover and its helicopter, Ingenuity, the microphones have largely picked up silence from Mars.

"At some point, we thought the microphone was broken, it was so quiet," Maurice said.

This is because the low atmospheric pressure on Mars influences the speed and distance of sound on the planet. Sound travels between 537 mph and 559 mph on Mars depending on the pitch, while sounds typically travel at 767 mph on Earth. Meanwhile, sounds begin to drop after traveling about 26 feet on Mars, compared to 213 feet on Earth.

Advertisement
RELATED NASA confirms more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system

Baptiste Chide of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico said these data points will change throughout the year because Mars' atmospheric pressure changes with the season.

"We are entering a high-pressure season," he said. "Maybe the acoustic environment on Mars will be less quiet than it was when we landed."

Being able to listen to Mars right now has some practical effects. Researchers are able to monitor the health and operation of Perseverance and Ingenuity by listening to them operate -- akin to noticing car troubles by ear.

RELATED Astronauts conduct spacewalk at ISS for electronics, thermal system upgrades

Latest Headlines

Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Science News // 2 hours ago
Study: Childhood surroundings determine adults' navigation abilities
Researchers in Britain and France have discovered that people raised in the country or suburbs are better navigators than those who grew up in cities, particularly those with grid-pattern streets.
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX to test-fire rocket ahead of Axiom-1 private astronaut mission
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to test-fire a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday ahead of its first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, to the International Space Station.
SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX launches Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 12th rocket of the year Friday, carrying dozens of small satellites into space on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of its fourth dedicated rideshare mission.
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
Science News // 9 hours ago
April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon
April will be a month for night owls and early risers as some of the most awe-inspiring astronomy events of the month happen during the second half of the nighttime hours, including the first meteor shower since January.
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Taking a stroll through a city park can give your mood a significant boost, but parks in some cities provide a bigger benefit than those in others, researchers say.
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
Science News // 1 day ago
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
March 31 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg will publish a book this fall, the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist confirmed on Thursday.
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Science News // 1 day ago
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
ORLANDO, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched the fourth crewed mission of its New Shepard rocket Thursday morning from Texas, carrying a crew of six to the edge of space and back.
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
Science News // 2 days ago
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
March 30 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a star 12.9 billion light years away from Earth, the oldest and most distant object ever recorded, NASA revealed Wednesday.
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
Science News // 2 days ago
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
March 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz capsule safely returned NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts to Earth early Wednesday morning, landing in a field in Kazakhstan around 7:30 a.m. EDT.
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Science News // 2 days ago
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement