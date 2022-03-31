Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 31, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October

By Simon Druker
Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg  (pictured in 2019) announced Thursday, that she will publish a book entitled The Climate Change Book, in October with several contributing authors. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg will publish a book this fall, the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist confirmed on Thursday.

The Climate Book will be published in October by Penguin Press, and will have several contributing authors.

Advertisement

"I've invited over 100 leading voices from around the world -scientists, experts, activists and authors to create a book that covers the climate- and ecological crisis from a holistic perspective," Thunberg said on Twitter.

Leading scientists and Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood are among those contributing the book, that Thunberg hopes will become "an essential tool" in the fight against climate change.

"This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still," Thunberg said in a statement to The Bookseller. "That's why I have decided to use my platform to create this book, which is based on the best science currently available -- a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crisis holistically. Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis. My hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises."

Advertisement

The book's synopsis says the contributing authors' testimonies "are presented here as compelling stories of change, action and resilience, amplified throughout by telling graphs and photographs."

RELATED 'Critically endangered' blue-eyed black lemur born at Florida zoo

Thunberg captured public attention in her early teens, when she publicly challenged global leaders to make tangible progress to save the planet in the fight against climate change.

In 2019, she was named as Time magazine's Person of The Year, the youngest person to ever receive the title.

"Greta has proven herself to be one of our finest and most galvanizing new writers," Penguin Press editor Chloe Currens told The Bookseller. "In a series of sharp, insightful and impassioned chapters, which knit the book's different parts together, she shares her own experiences and responds to what she's learned.

RELATED Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts

"Her passages on government inaction render today's greenwashing breathtakingly clear, and her call to climate justice is un-ignorable. This is a unique book, alive with moral purpose, which aims to change the climate conversation forever."

Latest Headlines

Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Science News // 28 minutes ago
Some parks in U.S. better than others for health, researchers say
Taking a stroll through a city park can give your mood a significant boost, but parks in some cities provide a bigger benefit than those in others, researchers say.
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Science News // 13 hours ago
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched the fourth crewed mission of its New Shepard rocket Thursday morning from Texas, carrying a crew of six to the edge of space and back.
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
Science News // 1 day ago
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
March 30 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a star 12.9 billion light years away from Earth, the oldest and most distant object ever recorded, NASA revealed Wednesday.
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
Science News // 1 day ago
Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts return from ISS in Soyuz
March 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz capsule safely returned NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts to Earth early Wednesday morning, landing in a field in Kazakhstan around 7:30 a.m. EDT.
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Science News // 1 day ago
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States.
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 (UPI) -- Having rolled the Space Launch System lunar rocket out to its launch pad and powered it up successfully, NASA engineers and technicians say they're just about ready for a prelaunch wet dress rehearsal this week.
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
March 29 (UPI) -- A merger of many ice volcanoes form Pluto's two mane mountains, a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications reveals -- and what they've found suggests the planet is an ocean world, researchers say.
Celestial trio of Mars, Venus, Saturn to shine together before final sunrise of March
Science News // 2 days ago
Celestial trio of Mars, Venus, Saturn to shine together before final sunrise of March
Early risers will be treated to a trio of planets this week -- a planetary gathering that will continue to put on a show through the beginning of April.
Deer can transmit COVID-19 for five days after infection, study suggests
Science News // 2 days ago
Deer can transmit COVID-19 for five days after infection, study suggests
White-tailed deer can shed and transmit the COVID-19 virus for up to five days after they're infected, according to a study that also identified where the virus develops and replicates in deer.
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Obsessive licking or chewing. Compulsive barking and whining. Pacing or tail chasing. Nearly 1 in 3 dogs have from these ADHD-like behaviors -- and researchers suspect that an animal's home life may be the cause.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
Hubble detects earliest-known star through 'warp' in space
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement