Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (pictured in 2019) announced Thursday, that she will publish a book entitled The Climate Change Book, in October with several contributing authors. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg will publish a book this fall, the 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist confirmed on Thursday. The Climate Book will be published in October by Penguin Press, and will have several contributing authors. Advertisement

"I've invited over 100 leading voices from around the world -scientists, experts, activists and authors to create a book that covers the climate- and ecological crisis from a holistic perspective," Thunberg said on Twitter.

Leading scientists and Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood are among those contributing the book, that Thunberg hopes will become "an essential tool" in the fight against climate change.

RELATED Fridays For Future school climate strikes resume worldwide

"This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still," Thunberg said in a statement to The Bookseller. "That's why I have decided to use my platform to create this book, which is based on the best science currently available -- a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crisis holistically. Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis. My hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises."

The book's synopsis says the contributing authors' testimonies "are presented here as compelling stories of change, action and resilience, amplified throughout by telling graphs and photographs."

Thunberg captured public attention in her early teens, when she publicly challenged global leaders to make tangible progress to save the planet in the fight against climate change.

In 2019, she was named as Time magazine's Person of The Year, the youngest person to ever receive the title.

"Greta has proven herself to be one of our finest and most galvanizing new writers," Penguin Press editor Chloe Currens told The Bookseller. "In a series of sharp, insightful and impassioned chapters, which knit the book's different parts together, she shares her own experiences and responds to what she's learned.

"Her passages on government inaction render today's greenwashing breathtakingly clear, and her call to climate justice is un-ignorable. This is a unique book, alive with moral purpose, which aims to change the climate conversation forever."