March 30, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is visible over the Midwestern United States in this September 2011 image taken by a member of the Expedition 29 crew aboard the International Space Station. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States.

On Monday, NOAA's sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs.

After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that the Earth is directly in the path of these two CMEs, which is good news for folks hoping to get a glimpse of the aurora.

Further analysis found that the second CME is traveling through space slightly faster and will eventually catch up and merge with the first, forming one massive cloud of charged particles before arriving at Earth late on Wednesday.

These three images of the sun show different views of Monday's eruption, which is the bright spot just above the center of the sun. Photo by NASA/SDO
These CMEs originated from an area on the sun that AccuWeather highlighted last week as an area to watch for potential solar eruptions.

When the charged particles from the CME hit Earth's magnetosphere, the collision creates the awe-inspiring phenomenon known as the aurora.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the phenomenon is called the northern lights or aurora borealis, while in the Southern Hemisphere it is known as the southern lights or the aurora australis.

Significant events could also lead to issues with GPS systems, satellites in space and some communication systems, but the SWPC said that impacts to technology from this week's event will "generally remain small."

When conditions are perfect, an event of this size can cause the northern lights to glow over New England, the Great Lakes, the northern Plains and part of the Pacific Northwest.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists say that far-reaching clouds will be an issue for skywatchers hoping to spy a glimpse of the lights across most of the Northwest, Midwest and most of eastern Canada.

Cloud-free weather will be beneficial for folks across part of the northern Plains, Canadian Prairies and into the Rocky Mountains, while some clouds could pose an issue in Washington and British Columbia.

For the best chance at seeing the aurora, head to a dark area away from light pollution and look toward the northern horizon.

More opportunities to see the northern lights could be on the way in the coming week as more eruptions on the surface of the sun are possible.

It is difficult for scientists to predict when exactly these eruptions will happen and how big they will be, but the bigger the eruption, the higher the chance is to see the aurora a few days later on Earth.

This week's event is just a preview of what is expected to unfold in the coming years.

Like the changing of the seasons here on Earth, the sun goes through a natural 11-year cycle. During this cycle, there is a time of low activity, known as the solar minimum, and a period of high activity, known as the solar maximum.

Currently, the sun is transitioning from the solar minimum to the solar maximum, with the peak of the solar maximum not expected until 2025.

During the solar maximum, eruptions like the ones that happened this week are common, translating to plenty of opportunities to see the aurora borealis put on dazzling displays in the night sky over the next few years.

Latest Headlines

NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
Science News // 8 hours ago
NASA's next moon rocket set for wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 (UPI) -- Having rolled the Space Launch System lunar rocket out to its launch pad and powered it up successfully, NASA engineers and technicians say they're just about ready for a prelaunch wet dress rehearsal this week.
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
Science News // 17 hours ago
Pluto's peaks formed by many ice volcanoes, study says
March 29 (UPI) -- A merger of many ice volcanoes form Pluto's two mane mountains, a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications reveals -- and what they've found suggests the planet is an ocean world, researchers say.
Celestial trio of Mars, Venus, Saturn to shine together before final sunrise of March
Science News // 1 day ago
Celestial trio of Mars, Venus, Saturn to shine together before final sunrise of March
Early risers will be treated to a trio of planets this week -- a planetary gathering that will continue to put on a show through the beginning of April.
Deer can transmit COVID-19 for five days after infection, study suggests
Science News // 1 day ago
Deer can transmit COVID-19 for five days after infection, study suggests
White-tailed deer can shed and transmit the COVID-19 virus for up to five days after they're infected, according to a study that also identified where the virus develops and replicates in deer.
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Owners may play big role in dogs' problem behaviors, researchers say
Obsessive licking or chewing. Compulsive barking and whining. Pacing or tail chasing. Nearly 1 in 3 dogs have from these ADHD-like behaviors -- and researchers suspect that an animal's home life may be the cause.
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
March 28 (UPI) -- A rare isotope of helium gas is leaking from the Earth's core, which suggests the planet formed inside a solar nebula, according to a study published Monday in AGU Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems.
All-private Axiom mission to ISS could launch as early as April 3
Science News // 4 days ago
All-private Axiom mission to ISS could launch as early as April 3
March 25 (UPI) -- Axiom Space, a private space company, expects to send the first all-private crew to the International Space Station as early as April 3 pending the weather and other scheduling concerns, NASA officials said Friday.
Antarctica's Conger ice shelf collapses in most significant loss since early 2000s
Science News // 4 days ago
Antarctica's Conger ice shelf collapses in most significant loss since early 2000s
March 25 (UPI) -- The Conger ice shelf in Antarctica has collapsed, according to satellite data, in what scientists say is the most significant collapse there in nearly 20 years.
Spread of COVID-19 to animals raises concern for further mutations
Science News // 5 days ago
Spread of COVID-19 to animals raises concern for further mutations
The spread of a virus from animals to people and back again is not unique to COVID-19 and has occurred at least 100 times, according to a new study.
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
Science News // 5 days ago
Space X's Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'
March 24 (UPI) -- Space X's fourth Dragon capsule to carry astronauts to space next has been named "Freedom," bringing the name of the first capsule to fly an American into space to a new generation.
