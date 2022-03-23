Trending
March 23, 2022 / 5:51 AM

Watch live: Astronauts make spacewalk at ISS to upgrade electronics, thermal system

By Danielle Haynes

March 23 (UPI) -- Two astronauts are slated to conduct a spacewalk Wednesday morning to install a new thermal system and electronics aboard the International Space Station.

A live stream of the mission will air on NASA's YouTube channel starting around 8:50 a.m. EDT and is expected to last for 6 1/2 hours.

NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer are expected to install hoses on a radiator beam valve module that rotates ammonia to keep the proper temperature in the ISS. They'll also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module's Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station's truss and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.

It will be Chari's second spacewalk and Maurer's first. The two arrived at the ISS in November for their first space mission.

The spacewalk comes eight days after Chari completed his first spacewalk with fellow astronaut Kayla Barron -- her second. The two spent 6 hours and 54 minutes preparing for the installation of new solar arrays on March 15.

Two of six new solar arrays have been unfurled to power the station's electronics over the past year.

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

