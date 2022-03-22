Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 22, 2022 / 2:39 PM

NASA says there are now more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system

By Danielle Haynes
NASA says there are now more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system

A NASA illustration depicts a variety of possible exoplanets in the known universe. As of Monday, the tally stands at just over 5,000 confirmed exoplanets. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

March 22 (UPI) -- The total number of confirmed planets in the universe ticked past 5,000 this week with the addition of 65 exoplanets, NASA says.

The space agency said the confirmed planets are just a small fraction of the billions of planets the Milky Way likely holds. That number only increases when considering galaxies outside our own.

Advertisement

The newly added exoplanets -- worlds that exist outside our solar system -- were confirmed using multiple detection methods and through peer-reviewed scientific papers, NASA said. They were added to the NASA Exoplanet Archive on Monday.

"It's not just a number," Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at Caltech in Pasadena, Calif., said in a statement. "Each one of them is a new world, a brand-new planet. I get excited about every one because we don't know anything about them."

RELATED NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope

Of all the exoplanets discovered outside our solar system, many include small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants larger than Jupiter, so-called "hot Jupiters" that rotate close to their stars, super Earths, mini Neptunes and some that continue to revolve around collapsed, dead stars.

The first planets confirmed outside our solar system were discovered in 1992, with the identification of three planets orbiting a neutron star known as a pulsar. Pulsars rotate incredibly fast and burst periodically with "searing radiation," NASA said.

Advertisement

"If you can find planets around a neutron star, planets have to be basically everywhere," noted Alexander Wolszczan, the author of the paper that announced those first three planets. "The planet production process has to be very robust."

RELATED NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon

Wolszczan predicted the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope will be the start of a new era of discovery that will add even more planets to the NASA Exoplanet Archive.

The JWST, which was launched Dec. 25, is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space and will use infrared technology to view objects farther away from Earth than ever before. Scientists hope the telescope will send back images of the universe's first stars and galaxies -- and with that, exoplanets.

"To my thinking, it is inevitable that we'll find some kind of life somewhere -- most likely of some primitive kind," Wolszczan said.

RELATED NASA starts building Europa Clipper to investigate icy, ocean moon of Jupiter

Last week, NASA released the first image from the new telescope after sharpening its focus -- a brilliant, blazing orange star called 2MASS J17554042+6551277. The photo also revealed multiple galaxies in the star's background, none of which have been identified yet.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Brain implant allows patient with advanced ALS to communicate
Science News // 36 minutes ago
Brain implant allows patient with advanced ALS to communicate
A new brain implant has allowed a 34-year-old locked-in ALS patient to regain his ability to communicate with family and doctors, European researchers say.
Recycling seen as way to bolster U.S. rare-earth element supply, go greener
Science News // 10 hours ago
Recycling seen as way to bolster U.S. rare-earth element supply, go greener
BANGOR, Maine, March 22 (UPI) -- To go green -- to build a carbon-neutral economy and achieve net-zero emissions -- the United States will need a lot more rare-earth elements, and recycling could be the way to do it, experts say.
Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread
Science News // 1 day ago
Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread
U.S. wildfires have become larger, more frequent and more widespread in the past two decades, and the situation will become even worse in the future, a new study warns.
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites after weather delays
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites after weather delays
March 19 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from Florida early Saturday morning after the launch was postponed Friday night because of stormy weather.
SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather
ORLANDO, Fla., March 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida late on Friday night, days after the company marked its 20th anniversary.
Three-man Russian crew launches, headed to ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
Three-man Russian crew launches, headed to ISS
March 18 (UPI) -- Three Russian cosmonauts launched to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft Friday, NASA confirmed.
NASA's new moon rocket emerges for first time in launch pad rollout
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's new moon rocket emerges for first time in launch pad rollout
ORLANDO, Fla., March 17 (UPI) -- NASA's towering moon rocket, the SLS, emerged from its assembly building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, providing a new look at the agency's biggest space vehicle since the Apollo era.
Study: Using emojis in work email, texts may damage standing with colleagues
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Using emojis in work email, texts may damage standing with colleagues
They're cute and expressive, but using lots of emojis in your communications at work could lower your standing among your colleagues, a new study suggests.
CH4 responsible for more than 80% of recent atmospheric methane growth
Science News // 5 days ago
CH4 responsible for more than 80% of recent atmospheric methane growth
March 16 (UPI) -- Tropical terrestrial methane, or CH4, emissions are responsible for more than 80% of observed changes in the global atmospheric methane growth rate from 2010 to 2019, according to a study released Wednesday.
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
ORLANDO, Fla., March 16 (UPI) -- NASA on Wednesday released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope after sharpening its focus, as the agency plans to start peering at the earliest galaxies in the universe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Recycling seen as way to bolster U.S. rare-earth element supply, go greener
Recycling seen as way to bolster U.S. rare-earth element supply, go greener
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites after weather delays
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites after weather delays
Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread
Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread
SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather
SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement