March 16, 2022

CH4 responsible for more than 80% of recent atmospheric methane growth

By Daniel Uria
CH4 responsible for more than 80% of recent atmospheric methane growth
Tropical terrestrial methane, or CH4, emissions are responsible for more than 80% of observed changes in the global atmospheric methane growth rate from 2010 to 2019, according to a study released Wednesday. Photo by Sun Gehui/Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

March 16 (UPI) -- Tropical terrestrial methane emissions were the driving factor of changes in methane growth over the past decade, according to a study released Wednesday.

More than 80% of observed changes in the global atmospheric methane growth rate from 2010 to 2019 were the result of tropical terrestrial methane emissions, or CH4, according to the study published in Nature Communications.

One of the study's authors, Yi Liu, professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said CH4 was the primary non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas.

"On the 20-year scale, the warming effect of CH4 is 84 times that of CO2," Yi said in a statement.

The study found that methane concentration has more than doubled since the pre-industrial era, contributing 20% of current human-induced global warming with CH4 emissions as the main contributor representing about 60% of the global totals.

Researchers also discovered seasonal correlations between sea surface temperature over tropical oceans and regional variations in methane emissions in tropical regions in South America and Africa.

"Sea surface temperature variations could be used to help forecast variations in global atmospheric CH4," said another of the study's authors, Liang Feng of the University of Edinburgh.

A Global Methane Assessment by the U.N. Environment Program and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition study last May found that human-caused methane emissions can be reduced by up to 45% this decade, keeping the global temperature within the bounds of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Last November, U.S. President Joe Biden said that reducing methan emissions is "one of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade" as he pledged the United States will hit its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA releases brilliant image of star from James Webb Space Telescope
ORLANDO, Fla., March 16 (UPI) -- NASA on Wednesday released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope after sharpening its focus, as the agency plans to start peering at the earliest galaxies in the universe.
Astronauts wrap up spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronauts wrap up spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
ORLANDO, Fla., March 15 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts completed a spacewalk Tuesday to prepare for the installation of new solar arrays at the International Space Station, amid tension between Russia and the United States over the Ukraine conflict.
Astra launches three satellites in successful mission from Alaska
Science News // 1 day ago
Astra launches three satellites in successful mission from Alaska
March 15 (UPI) -- California-based rocket company Astra Space launched three small satellites from Alaska on Tuesday morning and said the payloads deployed successfully.
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday said that astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as scheduled despite tensions brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
March 14 (UPI) -- After years of delay, NASA plans to roll its massive new SLS moon rocket out of the historic Vehicle Assembly Building and onto its launch pad for the first time Thursday.
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
March 14 (UPI) -- Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million trees by 2050 in cities across the United States, which could cost more than $900 million to replace, according to a new study.
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Science News // 2 days ago
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space scrubbed the launch of a rocket from Alaska on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area, company officials said.
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
Science News // 2 days ago
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Researchers say they have not only identified a gene variant that explains German shepherds' susceptibility to a deadly swallowing disorder, but that breeders can test for and prevent the disease.
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Science News // 5 days ago
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
March 11 (UPI) -- The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, once home to the world's most powerful radio telescope, has reopened to visitors more than a year after the giant facility collapsed.
