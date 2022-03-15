Trending
March 15, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Astronauts plan spacewalk at ISS on Tuesday to prepare for new solar arrays

By Paul Brinkmann
NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, who plan a spacewalk on Tuesday, harvest cotton cell samples grown for an experiment on the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan a spacewalk on Tuesday to prepare for the installation of new solar arrays at the International Space Station, amid tension between Russia and the United States over the Ukraine conflict.

Astronauts Kayla Barron, 34, and Raja Chari, 44, plan to exit the station around 8 a.m. EDT for a roughly six-hour spacewalk -- their second and first spacewalks, respectively.

They intend to install brackets and struts that will support the future installation of solar arrays. Two of six new solar arrays have been unfurled to power the station's electronics over the past year.

NASA officials commented on the tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a press conference Monday. Joel Montalbano, NASA manager of the ISS program, directly addressed comments on Twitter made by Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin, who said Russia could suddenly pull out of the ISS partnership.

Rogozin even suggested that, without Russian spacecraft, the ISS could fall and crash into the United States.

"We work together," Montalban said. "It's not a process where one group can separate from the other; we need everything together in order to be successful in order to work."

For example, Montalban said the U.S. provides attitude control and temperature control for the entire station and transfers extra power and communications capability to the Russians.

Montalban acknowledged the space station relies on Russian thrusters to raise the station's orbit. He also said NASA astronaut Mark van de Hei will be traveling with Russian cosmonauts back to Earth soon in a Russian Soyuz capsule.

"I can tell you for sure Mark is coming home on that Soyuz," Montalban said. "We are in communication with our Russian colleagues. There's no fuzz on that."

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday said that astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as scheduled despite tensions brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
Science News // 9 hours ago
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
March 14 (UPI) -- After years of delay, NASA plans to roll its massive new SLS moon rocket out of the historic Vehicle Assembly Building and onto it's launch pad for the first time Thursday.
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
Science News // 12 hours ago
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
March 14 (UPI) -- Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million trees by 2050 in cities across the United States, which could cost more than $900 million to replace, according to a new study.
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Science News // 14 hours ago
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space scrubbed the launch of a rocket from Alaska on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area, company officials said.
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
Science News // 14 hours ago
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Science News // 15 hours ago
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Researchers say they have not only identified a gene variant that explains German shepherds' susceptibility to a deadly swallowing disorder, but that breeders can test for and prevent the disease.
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Science News // 3 days ago
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
March 11 (UPI) -- The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, once home to the world's most powerful radio telescope, has reopened to visitors more than a year after the giant facility collapsed.
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Science News // 3 days ago
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
In a finding that suggests COVID-19 did indeed jump species to cause the pandemic, a new study reports that pangolins seized from the illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam were carrying related coronaviruses.
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Science News // 3 days ago
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (UPI) -- NASA is planning its first crewed test flight of an all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell test aircraft, in the next few months as interest in electric aircraft grows.
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
ORLANDO, Fla., March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 48 more of the company's Starlink broadband Internet satellites on Wednesday morning from Florida.
