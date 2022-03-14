Trending
March 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM

'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month

By Clyde Hughes
Comedian Pete Davidson will be on Blue Origin's New Shepard-20 flight, launching from west Texas on March 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star and actor Pete Davidson is headed to space.

The comedian was announced on Monday as a crew member of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.

Davidson, whose father died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014. He co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island in 2020.

The Blue Origin NS-18 mission, carrying actor William Shatner and three others launches from western Texas on October 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Blue Origin

Davidson will be on Blue Origin's New Shepard-20 flight, launching from west Texas, with investor Marty Allen, former Party America CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina business professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.

RELATED MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council

"Each astronaut onboard NS-20 will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets," the company said in a statement. "The club's mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth."

Blue Origin has been in competition with Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the commercial space travel industry.

Previous Blue Origin flights to space carried former Star Trek star William Shatner last October and and Good Morning America host and former NFL star Michael Strahan in December.

RELATED Bezos' Blue Origin teams up with U.S. military 'rocket cargo' program

RELATED NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022

