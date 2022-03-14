'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month

Davidson, whose father died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014. He co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island in 2020.
The Blue Origin NS-18 mission, carrying actor William Shatner and three others launches from western Texas on October 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Blue Origin
Davidson will be on Blue Origin's New Shepard-20 flight, launching from west Texas, with investor Marty Allen, former Party America CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina business professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.
"Each astronaut onboard NS-20 will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets," the company said in a statement. "The club's mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth."
Blue Origin has been in competition with Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the commercial space travel industry.