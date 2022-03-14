Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 14, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says

By Adam Schrader
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
Workers using chainsaws and heavy equipment removed nearly 800 ash trees on the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis in November 2014 in advance of the arrival of the emerald ash borer beetle. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million trees by 2050 in cities across the United States, which could cost more than $900 million to replace, according to a new study.

The study, published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology, used data from around 30,000 urban areas across the country to create the forecast and recommend that cities take steps to plant a variety of trees rather than trees from a single species.

Advertisement

The study was conducted by researchers from McGill University and North Carolina State University with the U.S. Forest Service's Southern Research Station.

"These results can hopefully provide a cautionary tale against planting a single species of tree throughout entire cities, as has been done with ash trees in North America," Emma Hudgins, the study's lead author, said in a press release.

RELATED Depression, severe dry eye may be connected

"Increasing urban tree diversity provides resilience against pest infestations. While we know this more intuitively for monocultures of crops, many cities continue to plant what are essentially monoculture urban forests."

Advertisement

The emerald ash borer, a green jewel beetle native to northeast Asia, is projected to kill nearly all ash trees in more than 6,000 urban areas. The beetle, which lays eggs and feeds under the bark of the ash trees, is expected to cause 90% of the 1.4 million urban tree deaths projected in the study.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and state agencies have long struggled to fight the invasive species, which has already killed millions of ash trees across North America. Last year, the Montana Department of Agriculture issued an emergency quarantine order in an attempt to quell their spread into the state.

RELATED Climate change could cause spike in hospitalizations for low salt, study says

The new study found that the death of urban trees will be concentrated into "hot spot" cities that include New York, Chicago and Milwaukee, which have high numbers of ash trees and have been introduced to the emerald ash borer or are in its path.

Researchers also examined the potential impacts of other insect species that have not arrived in the United States. The study found that wood-boring insects from Asia, such as the citrus long-horned beetle, could cost the United States as much as $4.9 billion by 2050 if they are introduced in the country.

Advertisement

"This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests," said Jane Memmott, an ecologist and entomologist at the University of Bristol, who was not a part of the study.

RELATED 'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say

"The take-home message to urban planners is to plant multiple species in cities rather than focus on just a few familiar species. It'll keep trees wonderful, and it will keep them in our cities."

Hudgins noted that the study specifically researched street trees in the United States because of the availability and accuracy of the data used in the modeling, but that the findings also apply to neighboring countries like Canada.

"We can see a similar situation in Canada, since emerald ash borer arrived here by spreading across the border with the United States, and cities like Montréal are in the process of losing all of their ash trees," she said.

"Colder cities like Winnipeg appear to be seeing delayed impacts of emerald ash borer due to its need to complete a longer life cycle at low temperatures."

Latest Headlines

Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Science News // 2 hours ago
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space scrubbed the launch of a rocket from Alaska on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area, company officials said.
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
Science News // 1 hour ago
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Science News // 3 hours ago
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Researchers say they have not only identified a gene variant that explains German shepherds' susceptibility to a deadly swallowing disorder, but that breeders can test for and prevent the disease.
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Science News // 2 days ago
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
March 11 (UPI) -- The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, once home to the world's most powerful radio telescope, has reopened to visitors more than a year after the giant facility collapsed.
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Science News // 3 days ago
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
In a finding that suggests COVID-19 did indeed jump species to cause the pandemic, a new study reports that pangolins seized from the illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam were carrying related coronaviruses.
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Science News // 3 days ago
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (UPI) -- NASA is planning its first crewed test flight of an all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell test aircraft, in the next few months as interest in electric aircraft grows.
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
ORLANDO, Fla., March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 48 more of the company's Starlink broadband Internet satellites on Wednesday morning from Florida.
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
Science News // 5 days ago
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
March 9 (UPI) -- The wreckage of a legendary ship that was lost more than a century ago -- when it was crushed by ice during an expedition to Antarctica and sank in the waters around the South Pole -- has finally been located.
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
Science News // 5 days ago
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
March 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have named a now-extinct relative of the octopus that has 10 arms after President Joe Biden -- the syllipsimopodi bideni -- according to a study released Tuesday.
With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
Science News // 5 days ago
With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
The immediate dangers of hurricanes are well known, but these events also boost your risk of dying from a host of hidden diseases and conditions that occur in the storm's aftermath.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement