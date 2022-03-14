Watch live: Astra Space tries for first launch since rocket failure

1/5

The Spaceflight Astra-1 mission awaits liftoff from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska, where the first attempt is to be made Monday. Photo courtesy of Spaceflight/Astra



March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space plans to launch a rocket from Alaska on Monday, its first attempt since the company's stock plunged after it suffered a rocket failure during launch of a NASA mission from Florida on Feb. 10. The upcoming launch attempt, known as Spaceflight Astra 1, features three small satellites booked for the flight by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc., a launch services broker. Advertisement

The company had planned liftoff of the small LV0009 rocket from Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island around 9:15 a.m. PDT, or 12:15 EDT.

That launch time, however, was pushed back indefinitely when Astra officials said it was holding the countdown due to a potential risk of lightning in the area. The company did not immediately announce a new liftoff time.

RELATED Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch

The payloads include spacecraft for the non-profit Portland State Aerospace Society, whose payload is OreSat0, and Indiana-based manufacturer NearSpace Launch.

The NearSpace payload will remain attached to the rocket's second stage while it measures space radiation and other conditions, an Astra official said during the livestream.

Astra declined to identify the third customer for the mission.

Advertisement

RELATED Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time

In February, shares of Astra Space ($ASTR) plummeted by more than 32% to $3.59 following the launch failure, but recovered a portion of that loss in subsequent trades. The plunge had prompted a brief trading halt by the Nasdaq. On Monday, shares were trading at $3.60.

Astra warned in a news release that it could postpone the launch until Tuesday if conditions at the launch site warranted.

Spaceflight said it signed an agreement with Astra for launch services through 2025, but it did not disclose the number of launches planned, nor the cost.

The company struck the agreement with Astra to "increase the launch opportunities available to our customers," Curt Blake, CEO and president of Spaceflight, said in a news release.

Astra's investigation of the February rocket failure found that the rocket's payload fairing, or nosecone, failed to open fully and on time because separation mechanisms failed to fire in the correct order, according to an Astra statement by Andrew Griggs, senior director of mission management and assurance.

"Our investigation verified that the payload fairing did not fully deploy prior to upper stage ignition due to an electrical issue," Griggs wrote.

"Separately, we discovered a software issue that resulted in the upper stage engine being unable to use its Thrust Vector Control system. This led to the vehicle tumbling after the off-nominal stage separation, and caused the end of the mission," he wrote.

Advertisement

The company said it had made "corrective measures" to address the problems.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo