Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 8, 2022 / 5:07 PM

Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden

By Danielle Haynes
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
The fossil, which is several centimeters long, indicates the syllipsimopodi bideni had a gladius, or a hard internal body part, 10 arms with suckers, two of which may have been elongated. Photo courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History

March 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have named a now-extinct relative of the octopus that has 10 arms after President Joe Biden -- the syllipsimopodi bideni -- according to a study released Tuesday.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, said the vampyropod fossil was discovered in the Bear Gulch Limestone in Fergus County, Mont., and donated to the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada in 1988.

Advertisement

It wasn't until recently, though, that scientists from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and Yale University's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences examined fossil.

The researchers said the syllipsimopodi bideni lived during the Carboniferous period, about 328 million years ago. It's the oldest vampyropod ever discovered, pushing the group's fossil record back by about 82 million years.

RELATED James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus

Vampyropods are a group of cephalopods that includes octopuses and vampire squid.

The fossil, which is several centimeters long, indicates the syllipsimopodi bideni had a gladius, or a hard internal body part, 10 arms with suckers, two of which may have been elongated.

Christopher Whalen, a postdoctoral researcher at the AMNH's Division of Paleontology and author of the study, said the syllipsimopodi bideni is the first and only known vampyropod to have 10 functional appendages.

Advertisement
RELATED New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring

"The arm count is one of the defining characteristics separating the 10-armed squid and cuttlefish line (Decabrachia) from the eight-armed octopus and vampire squid line (Vampyropoda)," he said. "We have long understood that octopuses achieve the eight-arm count through elimination of the two filaments of vampire squid, and that these filaments are vestigial arms.

"However, all previously reported fossil vampyropods preserving the appendages only have eight arms, so this fossil is arguably the first confirmation of the idea that all cephalopods ancestrally possessed 10 arms."

The researchers said that since vampyropods have soft bodies, they don't typically make good fossils, saying the one held by the Royal Ontario Museum is "exceptionally well-preserved."

RELATED Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals

Latest Headlines

With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
Science News // 3 hours ago
With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
The immediate dangers of hurricanes are well known, but these events also boost your risk of dying from a host of hidden diseases and conditions that occur in the storm's aftermath.
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
Science News // 5 hours ago
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
If you were born before 1996, there's a good chance you were exposed to high levels of lead as a kid. New research suggests this may have harmed your IQ and boosted your chances of lead-related health concerns.
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
ORLANDO, Fla., March 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch more Starlink communications satellites from Florida on Wednesday as the Ukrainian government uses the service during its defense against the Russian invasion.
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
Science News // 1 day ago
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
March 7 (UPI) -- Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it uncovered 1,500-year-old magical "incantation bowls" and other rare and decorated bone and ivory items dating from the biblical period in the home of a Jerusalem resident.
British study projects rise in heat-related deaths due to global warming
Science News // 1 day ago
British study projects rise in heat-related deaths due to global warming
March 7 (UPI) -- Deaths related to increased temperatures are expected to rise in Britain as global warming rates increase, according to a new study.
NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
ORLANDO, Fla., March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's desire to mine ice and minerals on the moon is driving new research on Earth into how astronauts could use moon materials to make machine parts, pave roads and construct living quarters.
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
Science News // 4 days ago
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
March 4 (UPI) -- Astronomers say a rocket likely hit the moon on Friday, based on the law of gravity, but experts told UPI on Friday there are currently no plans to go verify the crash or look for a crater.
New stegosaurus dinosaur species is oldest discovered in Asia
Science News // 4 days ago
New stegosaurus dinosaur species is oldest discovered in Asia
March 4 (UPI) -- A new species of stegosaur -- Bashanosaurus primitivus -- is the oldest ever found in Asia, according to research published Thursday.
Wearable device prototype powered by human movement
Science News // 5 days ago
Wearable device prototype powered by human movement
March 3 (UPI) -- Scientists in Britain have developed a new energy-harvesting device that will make it possible for wearable devices to be made entirely of recycled waste materials and powered by human movement.
NASA starts building Europa Clipper to investigate icy, ocean moon of Jupiter
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA starts building Europa Clipper to investigate icy, ocean moon of Jupiter
ORLANDO, Fla., March 3 (UPI) -- NASA has started to assemble the Europa Clipper spacecraft that will probe the icy, scarred surface of Jupiter's moon, Europa, starting in 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
Wearable device prototype powered by human movement
Wearable device prototype powered by human movement
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement