Land in hot weather. Photo by Tom Wang/Shutterstock

March 7 (UPI) -- Deaths related to increased temperatures are expected to rise in Britain as global warming rates increase, according to a new study. A new paper published in the journal Environmental Research Letters concludes that deaths in England and Wales will increase from 117 deaths per day to 166 deaths per day during the 10 hottest days of the year if global warming rates surpass 2 degrees Celsius. Advertisement

Current global warming levels of 1.21 degrees Celsius have led to a slight decrease in winter death rates caused by temperature levels and have had no significant effect on summer death rates, according to the study.

"Global warming levels beyond around 2.5 degrees Celsius are projected to lead to a non-linear, accelerating increase in summer average mortality over time, reaching a 60% increase by 4 degrees Celsius global warming and 275% by 6 degrees Celsius," the study reads.

The study authors noted that mortality rates in the winter will continue to decrease as global warming increases, though those figures do not consider deaths caused by winter storms.

Dr. Katty Huang, the study's lead author, said in a press release from University College London that current mortality risk is mainly notable during heatwaves.

Advertisement

"With further warming, we would see risk rise on average summer days in addition to escalating risks during heatwaves," she said.

"What this means is that we shouldn't expect past trends of impact per degree of warming to apply in the future."