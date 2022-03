1/5

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch Starlink satellites from Florida in May. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch another cluster of 47 of its own Starlink Internet communications satellites from Florida on Thursday morning. The company plans liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket at 9:25 a.m. EST from Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center. Advertisement

Weather is about 90% favorable for the launch, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

"It is possible that a few cumulus clouds could be in the area, but the overall impact is expected to be negligible," forecasters wrote.

SpaceX has launched almost 2,200 Starlink satellites since May 2019, but just around 1,555 are operational, according to data published by Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracks the satellites.

Thursday's launch is the second Starlink mission since SpaceX lost 39 of the satellites during a solar storm that increased air drag on them, preventing the spacecraft from reaching orbit. They burned up safely as they re-entered the atmosphere.

The reusable first-stage booster for the rocket will fly Thursday for the 11th time, previously launching seven Starlink missions and three additional satellite customer missions.

The company intends to recover the booster again on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, Just Read the Instructions.

