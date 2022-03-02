Trending
Science News
March 2, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Russian space agency says it will hold up British-owned OneWeb's launch

By Paul Brinkmann
A Soyuz MS-18 rocket launches NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy in April from Kazakhstan. File Photo by Bill Ingalls | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit the space industry harder Wednesday after Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said it would hold up the launch of satellites for a company with British ownership.

OneWeb, a communications satellite company partly owned by the British government, intended to launch 36 satellites Friday on a Russian Soyuz rocket. But Roscosmos issued a statement Tuesday saying the launch was in doubt.

"Roscosmos demands guarantees OneWeb satellites not to be used [sic] for military purposes," the agency posted on Twitter. "Because of Britain's hostile stance against Russia, another condition for the March 5 launch is that the British government withdraws from OneWeb."

OneWeb currently has over 400 satellites in orbit.

The British government issued a statement Tuesday saying it may no longer make sense to launch on any Russian rockets, according to the BBC.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general at Roscosmos, tweeted a video clip of workers at the Russian spaceport in Kazakhstan as they removed Japanese, British and U.S. flags from the rocket for Friday's launch.

"The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful," Rogozin said in the post, according to a translation.

NASA relies on Russia to provide vital services to the International Space Station, including thrust needed to keep the station in the proper orbit.

So far, NASA has said it doesn't believe the conflict in Ukraine will impact the space station, but other experts have said the crisis is the worst in the history of the ISS partnership of nations.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

NOAA weather satellite enters into orbit
Science News // 21 hours ago
NOAA weather satellite enters into orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., March 1 (UPI) -- NASA launched the latest in an advanced series of weather satellites, the GOES-T, from Florida on Tuesday to improve weather forecasting over the Pacific and western United States.
SpaceX Axiom crew nears final training for first all-private mission to ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Axiom crew nears final training for first all-private mission to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA and Houston-based Axiom Space are expected to provide more details Monday about their plan to launch the first all-private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station in late March.
Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment
Science News // 2 days ago
Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A U.N.-backed study on the effects of climate change again noted on Monday that the world is on pace to see irreversible environmental trouble in the coming years if more isn't done to control greenhouse gases.
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday that it completed another step in its alignment process of the new James Webb Telescope, bringing its test images more into focus.
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Dogs may show emotions and behavior associated with grief after another dog in the household dies, a study said Thursday.
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era.
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Science News // 6 days ago
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Science News // 1 week ago
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 1 week ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
