March 1, 2022 / 2:00 AM

NASA plans launch of sophisticated weather satellite Tuesday

By Paul Brinkmann
An illustration depicts the Earth reflecting off a solar panel on the GOES-T satellite. Image courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch the latest in an advanced series of weather satellites, the GOES-T, from Florida on Tuesday to improve weather forecasting over the Pacific and Western United States.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is prepared for liftoff during a two-hour window starting at 4:38 p.m. EST from Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weathermen around the world are looking forward to better data from the newest weather satellite, which will feed data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other U.S. agencies.

"I am paying a lot of attention to the GOES-T launch," Tim Schmidt, a NOAA Research Satellite Meteorologist based in Wisconsin, said in an email.

"It will be a very exciting day. I can't wait for the new GOES-18 data to arrive," he said.

Weather poses a 30% chance that clouds or potential lightning could prompt a postponement of the launch, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast. A similar launch time in case of delays is planned Wednesday.

Once it launches, the satellite will be known as GOES-18 and will be positioned to monitor Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean, as well as western states.

"This is the third in this new advanced series," Schmidt said. "The instruments are similar to previous spacecraft, but this will help provide the continuity of observations that we all need."

One notable feature, he said, is the satellite's ability to monitor most of the Western hemisphere at a large scale, while still being able to hone in on regional phenomena like wildfires, storms and volcanoes.

Such capability will allow forecasters to make better long-term and short-term forecasts, he said.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX Axiom crew nears final training for first all-private mission to ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Axiom crew nears final training for first all-private mission to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA and Houston-based Axiom Space are expected to provide more details Monday about their plan to launch the first all-private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station in late March.
Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment
Science News // 17 hours ago
Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A U.N.-backed study on the effects of climate change again noted on Monday that the world is on pace to see irreversible environmental trouble in the coming years if more isn't done to control greenhouse gases.
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday that it completed another step in its alignment process of the new James Webb Telescope, bringing its test images more into focus.
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Dogs may show emotions and behavior associated with grief after another dog in the household dies, a study said Thursday.
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era.
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Science News // 5 days ago
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Science News // 5 days ago
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 6 days ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Science News // 6 days ago
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
