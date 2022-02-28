Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 8:54 AM

Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment
The report warns that over the next two decades, global temperatures could rise by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit -- which could result in severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible.  File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A United Nations-backed study on the effects of climate change again noted on Monday that the world is on pace to see irreversible environmental troubles in the coming years if more isn't done by humanity to control greenhouse gases.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth assessment report on Monday. The nearly 4,000-page study makes a number of stark warnings and says that the Earth is headed for higher sea levels, disappearing islands and stifling heat that will make some parts of the world uninhabitable.

Advertisement

The IPCC report, based on years of research and thousands of academic studies, says that climate change is already happening at an accelerating pace and is pushing the planet to harsher conditions.

"This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction," IPCC Chairman Hoesung Lee said in a statement.

RELATED Extreme heat raises risk for mental health crises in U.S., study finds

"It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks."

The report warns that over the next two decades, global temperatures could rise by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit -- which could result in severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible. It says that deaths from extreme heat, malnutrition and pollution will skyrocket, particularly among low-income countries that contribute little to climate reforms.

Crews fight the Caldor Fire near Meyers, Calif., on August 31, 2021. Monday's IPCC report said that devastating heat, wildfires and severe weather will continue to get worse in the coming years if the human impact on the climate is not brought under control. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
Advertisement

"The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health," the study states.

RELATED Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation

The report said human-related climate change activity will hasten the crisis and that recognition of the risk is the first step in taking action to reduce the worst effects of climate change.

"Human society impacts ecosystems and can restore and conserve them," the report added. "Meeting the objectives of climate-resilient development thereby supporting human, ecosystem and planetary health, as well as human well-being, requires society and ecosystems to move over to a more resilient state."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the first IPCC report last summer a "code red for humanity." Monday, he appealed for more effort to avoid environmental catastrophe.

RELATED Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy

"Nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone -- now," he said in a statement. "Many ecosystems are at the point of no return -- now. Unchecked carbon pollution is forcing the world's most vulnerable on a frog march to destruction -- now.

"We need new eligibility systems to deal with this new reality. Delay means death."

Latest Headlines

NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS
Science News // 7 hours ago
NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA and Houston-based Axiom Space are expected to provide more details Monday about their plan to launch the first all-private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station on in late March.
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Science News // 2 days ago
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday that it completed another step in its alignment process of the new James Webb Telescope, bringing its test images more into focus.
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Dogs may show emotions and behavior associated with grief after another dog in the household dies, a study said Thursday.
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era.
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Science News // 4 days ago
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Science News // 4 days ago
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 5 days ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Science News // 5 days ago
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
Science News // 6 days ago
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
With 32,000 dogs already signed up to the program's "pack," the Dog Aging Project intends to figure out why canines tend to age at vastly different rates and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS
NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement