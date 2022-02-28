Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 2:00 AM

NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on top of a Falcon 9 rocket as it is being prepared to launch NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 to the International Space Station from Florida in November. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA and Houston-based Axiom Space are expected to provide more details Monday about their plan to launch the first all-private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station on in late March.

Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegria will command the crew that also includes three paying passengers to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket March 30. Liftoff is set for 2:46 p.m. EDT from Complex 39-A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advertisement

NASA and Axiom's virtual press conference about the mission will start at 11 a.m. EST on Monday.

The paying crew members are billionaire businessmen who spent $55 million apiece on the excursion -- Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe.

RELATED SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida

"Soon my journey will come full circle as I return to space, this time as the leader of #Ax1 -- the first fully private mission to the @Space_Station," López-Alegria posted on Twitter. "The mission is itself a symbolic blend of government and commercial achievements."

Elon Musk's SpaceX already hosted an all private-mission in orbit, the Inspiration4 flight in September, which was paid for by billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of the Shift4 payments company.

Advertisement

Private astronauts have also flown to the space station before on Russian Soyuz rockets, but always with a trained cosmonaut.

RELATED Ahead of lunar rocket crash, astronomers call for better space debris tracking

But Ax-1 will be the first time an entirely commercial mission visits the space station, under the guidance of López-Alegria.

López-Alegría, a vice president with Axiom, flew to space four times over a 20-year career at NASA. He will become the first person to command both a civil and a commercial human spaceflight mission.

Connor, an Ohio real estate and financial technology entrepreneur, has flown fighter jets and will be the mission pilot, according to Axiom's mission description.

RELATED Europe needs a crewed space vehicle, astronauts say

Connor previously said he plans to collaborate with the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic on medical research, while providing lessons to students at Dayton Early College Academy in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio.

Pathy, chief executive of Mavrik, a Montreal investment firm, plans to collaborate with the Canadian Space Agency and the Montreal Children's Hospital on health-related projects.

Eytan Stibbe plans to conduct experiments for Israeli researchers and entrepreneurs coordinated by the Ramon Foundation and the Israel Space Agency, along with educational outreach to Israeli students.

The Crew Dragon capsule for the mission is due to return after 10 days in space to a splashdown near Florida.

Advertisement

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Science News // 2 days ago
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday that it completed another step in its alignment process of the new James Webb Telescope, bringing its test images more into focus.
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Dogs may show emotions and behavior associated with grief after another dog in the household dies, a study said Thursday.
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era.
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Science News // 4 days ago
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Science News // 4 days ago
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 5 days ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Science News // 5 days ago
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
Science News // 6 days ago
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
With 32,000 dogs already signed up to the program's "pack," the Dog Aging Project intends to figure out why canines tend to age at vastly different rates and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses.
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 46 of the company's own Starlink broadband Internet communications satellites from Florida on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
James Webb Telescope adjustments bring stars more into focus
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement