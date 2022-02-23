Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 8:02 PM

New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring

By Calley Hair
New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring
Controversial new findings suggest that the asteroid that ended the Cretaceous period and caused the extinction of dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus rex, pictured here on display in New York City on October 1, 2020, struck Earth during the springtime. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.

By studying the remains of fossilized fish from North Dakota's geological site Tanis, researchers were able to determine from the growth pattern of the fish bones that the animals probably died just as the weather was warming up.

Advertisement

Paleontologist Melanie During collected the samples during a visit to Tanis alongside her instructor, geologist Jan Smit, in 2017. Working with other researchers, they created high-resolution cross-section models of three paddlefish jawbones and three sturgeon pectoral fin spines.

From those, they could see lines demarcating periods of slower bone growth, indicating winter, when food is scarce, and faster bone growth, indicating the warmer months, when food is more abundant. The fish died just after a period of faster growth began, pointing to the springtime months in the northern hemisphere.

Advertisement
RELATED New COVID-19 vaccine offers 100% efficacy against hospitalization, makers say

"I think their argument is convincing," Michael Newbrey, a biologist at Columbus State University in Georgia familiar with their method of study, told Nature. He added he would have liked to see a larger sample size.

The timing of the asteroid strike would have contributed to its deadliness for animals north of the equator. Those species would have emerged from hibernation by that point in the season, making them more vulnerable to the blast of initial heat that followed the hit.

To the south, animals already hunkered down in autumnal burrows would have fared better.

RELATED Scientists identify neurons that react to singing

"To be able to fight that nuclear winter, you first had to survive the actual impact," During told The Guardian. "Anything in the southern hemisphere already sheltering had a much better chance of surviving."

However, the findings are controversial -- scientists are split on whether Tanis is an accurate snapshot of the moment an asteroid struck the Yucatán peninsula 66 million years ago, ending the Cretaceous period and with it, the dinosaurs.

According to a paper published by paleontologist Robert DePalma in 2019, the impact created 30-foot waves in a shallow sea that stretched across what would later become the southeastern United States. One wave surged up a river valley in what is now North Dakota, carrying mud, sand and organisms, then crashed and retreated to form the Tanis site.

Advertisement
RELATED Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals

If that's the case, DePalma's findings would mean that Tanis perfectly preserved one of the most consequential moments in Earth's 4.5 billion-year history.

But some are more skeptical, pointing out that the 2019 paper didn't include a detailed study of Tanis' geology. The remains at the site could be linked to a smaller, entirely separate event that could have taken place thousands of years before the asteroid hit.

"For a site of such potential importance, I'd really like to see a long-format paper that dives deep into the sedimentology and stratigraphy of the site, and supports it with lots of imagery and data," Thomas Tobin, a geologist at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, told Nature.

During's findings largely aligned with a similar report from DePalma last year, who used the same method of mapping fish fossils to estimate that the asteroid hit in spring or early summer. DePalma told Nature that the studies "independently reinforce each other."

Latest Headlines

Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Science News // 9 hours ago
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 19 hours ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Science News // 1 day ago
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
Science News // 2 days ago
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
With 32,000 dogs already signed up to the program's "pack," the Dog Aging Project intends to figure out why canines tend to age at vastly different rates and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses.
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 46 of the company's own Starlink broadband Internet communications satellites from Florida on Monday.
Ahead of lunar rocket crash, astronomers call for better space debris tracking
Science News // 2 days ago
Ahead of lunar rocket crash, astronomers call for better space debris tracking
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A mixup among leading astronomers about a rocket that will crash into the moon on March 4 has led to calls for better debris tracking of Deep Space manufactured objects.
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
BANGOR, Maine, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- According to energy experts, the challenges posed by climate change warrant a greener, smarter, decentralized electrical grid -- a grid better able to accommodate a diversity of renewable energy sources.
Perseverance rover's second year on Mars to focus on rock samples, river delta
Science News // 5 days ago
Perseverance rover's second year on Mars to focus on rock samples, river delta
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Now that the Mars rover Perseverance has spent a year on the Red Planet, the robotic explorer is poised to accelerate its primary mission -- drilling rock samples that will be sent back to Earth.
Eight-year study shows lead poisoning in nearly half of U.S. bald eagles
Science News // 6 days ago
Eight-year study shows lead poisoning in nearly half of U.S. bald eagles
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new eight-year study published in the journal Science has found widespread lead poisoning in North American bald and golden eagles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement