Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 11:40 AM

Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra

By HealthDay News
Dogs with rare eating disorder may benefit from Viagra
Researchers gave liquid Viagra to 10 dogs with megaesophagus. The drug relaxed the smooth muscle of the lower esophagus so it was open enough to allow food to pass to the stomach. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A drug that has helped millions of men reinvigorate their sex lives seems to treat a rare, but often deadly, eating disorder in dogs, researchers say.

The condition is called megaesophagus. It's an enlargement of the esophagus and a loss of its ability to move food to the stomach, resulting in food getting jammed in the lower esophagus. Left untreated, dogs with the disorder can regurgitate their food and aspirate it into their lungs, causing aspiration pneumonia, the researchers explained.

Advertisement

"The literature tells us that many dogs with the disease die from aspiration pneumonia or are humanely euthanized due to poor quality of life within eight months of diagnosis," said study co-leader Jillian Haines, a veterinarian at Washington State University, in Pullman.

Enter Viagra.

RELATED Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline

Haines and her colleagues gave liquid Viagra to 10 dogs with megaesophagus. The drug relaxed the smooth muscle of the lower esophagus so it was open enough to allow food to pass to the stomach.

The dogs had no side effects from the treatment, according to the study published online recently in the American Journal of Veterinary Research.

"If you look at the literature, there are no drugs we can use to manage megaesophagus. Sildenafil [Viagra] is the first to target these mechanisms and reduce regurgitation, which is big because that's what ultimately kills these dogs," Haines said in a university news release. "It opens the lower esophageal sphincter for 20 minutes to an hour, which works really well for dogs because we only want that to open when they are eating."

Advertisement
RELATED Viagra, cataract surgery may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk, studies find

On average, the dogs gained just over two pounds by the end of the study.

"Moderately affected dogs that were regurgitating frequently but not excessively seemed to see the most dramatic results," Haines said. "I actually prescribed sildenafil to several of those patients after the study, and they are still using it today."

The findings are promising but further research is needed, she noted.

RELATED Viagra may lower risk for heart attack, death in men

"A lot of veterinarians are reaching out and asking about this drug," Haines said. "I think sildenafil will be life-changing and lifesaving for a lot of dogs. This research helps support its use and hopefully will encourage more people to use it."

More information

There's more on megaesophagus in dogs at Veterinarians.org.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Science News // 9 hours ago
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The crisis over Russia's Ukrainian aggression presents NASA and other space agencies with the most serious diplomatic strain in the 22-year history of the International Space Station partnership, experts said.
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Science News // 20 hours ago
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a lost continent they call Balkanatolia wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia that allowed mammals from Asia to colonize Europe earlier than once thought.
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Science News // 22 hours ago
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
Science News // 1 day ago
Project aims to understand canine differences in aging, disease
With 32,000 dogs already signed up to the program's "pack," the Dog Aging Project intends to figure out why canines tend to age at vastly different rates and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses.
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 46 of the company's own Starlink broadband Internet communications satellites from Florida on Monday.
Ahead of lunar rocket crash, astronomers call for better space debris tracking
Science News // 2 days ago
Ahead of lunar rocket crash, astronomers call for better space debris tracking
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A mixup among leading astronomers about a rocket that will crash into the moon on March 4 has led to calls for better debris tracking of Deep Space manufactured objects.
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
BANGOR, Maine, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- According to energy experts, the challenges posed by climate change warrant a greener, smarter, decentralized electrical grid -- a grid better able to accommodate a diversity of renewable energy sources.
Perseverance rover's second year on Mars to focus on rock samples, river delta
Science News // 5 days ago
Perseverance rover's second year on Mars to focus on rock samples, river delta
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Now that the Mars rover Perseverance has spent a year on the Red Planet, the robotic explorer is poised to accelerate its primary mission -- drilling rock samples that will be sent back to Earth.
Eight-year study shows lead poisoning in nearly half of U.S. bald eagles
Science News // 5 days ago
Eight-year study shows lead poisoning in nearly half of U.S. bald eagles
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new eight-year study published in the journal Science has found widespread lead poisoning in North American bald and golden eagles.
Lunar rock analysis suggests Earth 'born' with water
Science News // 5 days ago
Lunar rock analysis suggests Earth 'born' with water
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Earth either started off with water or was hit by something that brought it here, and scientists now say that it's most likely the planet was "born" with the key to life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Scientists find continent Balkanatolia that may explain evolution of mammals
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
Experts: Ukraine crisis challenges International Space Station cooperation
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
'Exceedingly rare' intact pterosaur fossil from Jurassic period found in Scotland
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
Maine policymakers make bold push for publicly owned power
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX successfully launches 46 Starlink satellites from Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement