Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Gene editing on ticks promises insights into disease prevention

By HealthDay News
Gene editing on ticks promises insights into disease prevention
Scientists say that research on the tick's genome could help better understand and treat diseases the insects pass to humans and animals. File photo by Roman Prokhorov/Shutterstock

Scientists who conducted the first gene editing in ticks say this line of research could lead to new ways to reduce tick-borne diseases in humans.

Ticks can transmit a wide number of diseases to people -- including Lyme disease, babesiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever -- but genetic knowledge about ticks is currently limited.

Advertisement

That's in marked contrast to mosquitoes, researchers said in a new study. The findings were published Tuesday in the journal iScience.

"Despite their capacity to acquire and pass on an array of debilitating pathogens, research on ticks has lagged behind other arthropod vectors, such as mosquitoes, largely because of challenges in applying available genetic and molecular tools," said study co-author Monika Gulia-Nuss, a molecular biologist at the University of Nevada, Reno.

RELATED Tick control across U.S. lagging amid rising Lyme disease threat

"Having genome-editing tools available will allow us to unlock some of the secrets of the tick genome and allow us to determine how these unique animals survive in the environment, how they interact with pathogens, and how we might prevent ticks from spreading diseases to humans and livestock," she explained in a journal news release.

The researchers used a technique called CRISPR-Cas9 to edit the genomes of the black-legged tick, which spreads Lyme disease. First, the scientists had to overcome a number of obstacles to conducting gene editing in tick embryos.

Advertisement

Tick eggs have high interior pressure, a hard outer shell and a wax layer outside the embryo that must be removed before injection for gene editing.

RELATED NIH sets five-year plan for tickborne disease research

"We were able to carefully dissect [pregnant] female ticks to surgically remove the organ responsible for coating the eggs with wax, but still allowing the females to lay viable eggs. These wax-free eggs permitted injection of tick embryos with materials necessary for genome modification," Gulia-Nuss said.

"Another major challenge was understanding the timing of tick embryo development. So little is known about tick embryology that we needed to determine the precise time when to introduce CRISPR-Cas9 to ensure the greatest chance of inducing genetic changes," she said.

"We expect that the tools we developed here will open new research avenues that will dramatically accelerate our understanding of the molecular biology of this and related tick species," Gulia-Nuss said.

RELATED Asian longhorned tick found in U.S., can spread human, animal diseases

Ultimately, this may "inform the development and application of new approaches to tick-borne disease control," she added.

More information

For more on ticks, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Science News // 38 minutes ago
Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A supermassive black hole that was hiding in a ring of cosmic dust has been detected in an active galaxy by the European Southern Observatory, which made the announcement on Wednesday.
Humpback whales swim up to 3,700 miles to breed
Science News // 39 minutes ago
Humpback whales swim up to 3,700 miles to breed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Crowdsourced photos show some humpback whales travel 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) to breed. Scientists had assumed the whales chose Mexico or Hawaii as a breeding site, but evidence shows some travel to both places.
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
Science News // 1 day ago
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. defense contractor, dropped its proposal to buy rocket-engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, but experts said another suitor could emerge.
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
In yet another sign that climate change strikes the poorest without mercy, a new study shows that low-income people have a 40% higher exposure to heat than those with higher incomes.
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a new private astronaut mission, Polaris Dawn, from Florida as early as Nov. 1 and will attempt to conduct the first private spacewalk in history, the company announced Monday.
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Mars rover Perseverance and its feisty sidekick helicopter Ingenuity set new records and pushed new frontiers for interplanetary space exploration since landing on the Red Planet a year ago this coming Friday.
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- blurry photos that are being used to align the $10 billion observatory.
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk gave an update on SpaceX's Starship rocket on Thursday night in Texas, saying the rocket would have its first orbital test flight sometime this year.
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
Science News // 6 days ago
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space suffered a rocket failure during launch of a NASA mission from Florida on Thursday after two previous delays.
Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too
The fossilized bones of a young dinosaur show evidence of a respiratory infection that may have caused familiar flu-like symptoms -- fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement