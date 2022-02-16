Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 6:35 PM

Europe needs a crewed space vehicle, astronauts say

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Europe needs a crewed space vehicle, astronauts say
Astronauts Matthias Maurer, of the European Space Agency, and Kayla Barron (rear from left), with Tom Marshburn and Raja Chari (front from left) of NASA, prepare to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida in November. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Europe needs its own crewed spaceship to build its space industry and talent, astronauts who gathered in France said in an official manifesto Wednesday.

Dozens of astronauts endorsed the statement that "we need to be able to count on our own autonomous access to space for humans," according to the manifesto presented at the 2022 European Space Summit in Toulouse.

Advertisement

It calls on European officials to fund such a new space endeavor.

Europe has seven active-duty astronauts and has launched many more, but only on U.S. space shuttles, SpaceX Dragon capsules and Russian Soyuz capsules.

RELATED SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk

Europe itself uses Ariane 5 rockets to launch satellites but has no crewed vehicle.

There are several reasons the call for a new spacecraft is timely now, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano told UPI.

"If you look around in Europe right now, there is a vibrancy, a specific frequency of energy that you can feel when you walk into a room to talk about space," Parmitano said.

He said the European Space Agency's selection of new astronauts this year prompted many in the agency to think about the future.

RELATED Japanese billionaire heads to space on first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

Two European astronauts have recently launched to space on a SpaceX mission, Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet, while a third, Samantha Cristoforetti, plans to launch with SpaceX on April 15.

"I would like to be able to tell the new class of astronauts, yes, there is a chance for them to fly into space with a European rocket and operate in space with other Europeans and other international partners and give a demonstration of what we are capable of doing," Parmitano said.

The European space program also was energized by the flawless performance of the Ariane 5 rocket in launching the James Webb Space Telescope in December.

The rocket performed so well, as Europe's contribution to the mission, that the telescope itself had to use minimal fuel to reach its destination. That means it might last twice as long as its original mission profile, according to NASA.

Advertisement

"I believe that it was the time for us astronauts to take a stand and to give direction about ... where we see our role now," Parmitano said.

In a video on Twitter, Cristoforetti added another reason for such a spacecraft, "Europe needs new unifying dreams to keep its talent in Europe."

And finally, Parmitano said costs for building spacecraft have come down steadily since Europe canceled a plan to build a small version of the space shuttle in the 1990s.

"This can be done for billions of dollars now, instead of hundreds of billions," he said.

History and geopolitics also may underlie the call for an independent European spaceship, Amy Foster, a professor of space history at the University of Central Florida, said in an interview.

"It certainly doesn't surprise me, given the tensions with Russia over Ukraine, and the rise of the private space industry around the world," Foster said. "Europe has had to play third wheel in terms of their crewed launches, along with Japan, so maybe it does make sense that this is the right time to stretch their own legs."

She noted that NASA plans to retire the International Space Station in 2030 and move to commercial space stations while planning crewed trips to the moon and Mars.

Advertisement

"I can see why Europe would want to plan for their own crewed presence in space. Cooperation in space between nations, like Russia and the U.S., has always been very challenging," Foster said.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Science News // 3 hours ago
Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A supermassive black hole that was hiding in a ring of cosmic dust has been detected in an active galaxy by the European Southern Observatory, which made the announcement on Wednesday.
Humpback whales swim up to 3,700 miles to breed
Science News // 3 hours ago
Humpback whales swim up to 3,700 miles to breed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Crowdsourced photos show some humpback whales travel 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) to breed. Scientists had assumed the whales chose Mexico or Hawaii as a breeding site, but evidence shows some travel to both places.
Gene editing on ticks promises insights into disease prevention
Science News // 4 hours ago
Gene editing on ticks promises insights into disease prevention
Scientists who conducted the first gene editing in ticks say this line of research could lead to new ways to reduce tick-borne diseases in humans.
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
Science News // 1 day ago
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. defense contractor, dropped its proposal to buy rocket-engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, but experts said another suitor could emerge.
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
In yet another sign that climate change strikes the poorest without mercy, a new study shows that low-income people have a 40% higher exposure to heat than those with higher incomes.
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a new private astronaut mission, Polaris Dawn, from Florida as early as Nov. 1 and will attempt to conduct the first private spacewalk in history, the company announced Monday.
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Mars rover Perseverance and its feisty sidekick helicopter Ingenuity set new records and pushed new frontiers for interplanetary space exploration since landing on the Red Planet a year ago this coming Friday.
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- blurry photos that are being used to align the $10 billion observatory.
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk gave an update on SpaceX's Starship rocket on Thursday night in Texas, saying the rocket would have its first orbital test flight sometime this year.
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
Science News // 6 days ago
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space suffered a rocket failure during launch of a NASA mission from Florida on Thursday after two previous delays.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
Experts: End of Lockheed bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne may impact space, missile markets
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
Study: Poor will be hit hardest by temperatures rising with climate change
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Supermassive black hole spotted hiding in cosmic dust 47M light-years from Earth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement