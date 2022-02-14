Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 2:26 PM

SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk
An illustration depicts SpaceX's Starship in orbit. Image courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a new private astronaut mission, Polaris Dawn, from Florida as early as Nov. 1 and will attempt to conduct the first private spacewalk in history, the company announced Monday.

Businessman Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of the payments company Shift4, will command the mission, having previously he led the first all-private orbital mission in September known as Inspiration4. Isaacman is an experienced jet pilot.

Advertisement

The crew will also include two SpaceX engineers, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, as mission specialists and Isaacman's business associate, Scott "Kidd" Poteet, as pilot.

The flight will attempt to achieve a higher orbit than even the highest flights during the U.S. space program's Gemini missions that flew 853 miles above the Earth with astronauts Pete Conrad and Richard Gordon.

Advertisement

If all goes well with Polaris Dawn, SpaceX and Isaacman intend to launch two more private missions, culminating in the first crewed flight of SpaceX's deep space Starship rocket.

"I obviously have loved ... aviation and aerospace my entire life," Isaacman said during a teleconference with reporters Monday. "And I just feel incredibly fortunate to really be, almost a fly on the wall with everything that SpaceX is accomplishing and what they hope to deliver by making humankind a multiplanetary species."

RELATED Inspiration4 crew circles the Earth on mission's first full day

The mission is a collaboration between SpaceX and Isaacman, a billionaire. Like Inspiration4, Polaris missions will also raise funds for Memphis-based St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"I'm personally as committed to seeing the SpaceX vision of a world ... where people can journey among the stars as I am to St. Jude and their vision that no child should die in the dawn of life," Isaacman said.

Gillis heads up astronaut training at SpaceX, while Menon manages the development of crew operations and serves as a mission control director. Menon is married to NASA astronaut candidate Anil Menon.

RELATED SpaceX Inspiration4 lifts off on first all-civilian orbital mission

Some details of the mission are still unknown, Isaacman and the crew members said Monday. For example, SpaceX's spacesuit for the spacewalk, also known as an Extravehicular Activity or EVA, is still under development.

Advertisement

Dragon has no airlock, so all four crew members will don protective spacesuits while the entire capsule is depressurized and one member exits for the spacewalk. The capsule will carry enough oxygen to re-pressurize afterward, Isaacman said.

The crew will perform various medical and health experiments during the flight, which will launch from SpaceX's Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon capsule will pass through the Van Allen Radiation Belt, which has higher radiation levels than a lower orbit, during the flight, Menon said.

"There are a number of things in place to help protect the crew from radiation exposure while in space ... for all Dragon missions," she said. "We'll also be making sure to [measure] the radiation exposure during flight so that we'll make sure all the crew are safe."

The Polaris Dawn mission also will test SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications network in space for the first time.

Isaacman said he hopes the Starlink connectivity will enable fewer dropouts in communication with Earth than the Inspiration4 mission encountered. During the previous flight, the capsule had a good signal only 80% of the time, he said.

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission: first all-civilian crew to orbit Earth

Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to space, safely returns to Earth while splashing down on the Atlantic Ocean outside of Florida, on September 18, 2021, following their groundbreaking three-day mission. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Science News // 13 hours ago
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Mars rover Perseverance and its feisty sidekick helicopter Ingenuity set new records and pushed new frontiers for interplanetary space exploration since landing on the Red Planet a year ago this coming Friday.
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- blurry photos that are being used to align the $10 billion observatory.
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk gave an update on SpaceX's Starship rocket on Thursday night in Texas, saying the rocket would have its first orbital test flight sometime this year.
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
Science News // 4 days ago
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space suffered a rocket failure during launch of a NASA mission from Florida on Thursday after two previous delays.
Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too
The fossilized bones of a young dinosaur show evidence of a respiratory infection that may have caused familiar flu-like symptoms -- fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A solar storm has knocked out 40 out of 49 SpaceX Starlink satellites the company launched on Thursday, the company said.
Climate change may cause A/C use to overwhelm electric grid, experts say
Science News // 5 days ago
Climate change may cause A/C use to overwhelm electric grid, experts say
Global warming will lead to longer, hotter summers. But cranking up the A/C may not be a viable solution -- climate change could push U.S. energy demands past the nation's electricity-producing capacity within a decade.
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Science News // 5 days ago
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scientists at the world's top fusion experiment in Britain set an all-time record for the amount of energy released in a sustained fusion reaction.
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has initiated the construction of a $194 million small rocket that will launch from Mars, which will be the first known rocket launch from another planet.
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Mosquitoes see red when they look at your skin, and that brings them in for a bite, according to research showing that these insects find certain colors more attractive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Mars rover Perseverance notches a year of science, tech achievements
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
SpaceX Starship orbital flight likely this year, Musk says in update from Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement