The James Webb Space Telescope takes a selfie photo of its primary mirror in space, one of the first images NASA released from the $10 billion observatory. Photo courtesy of NASA

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- blurry photos that are being used to align the $10 billion observatory. The telescope is designed to see further than the Hubble Space Telescope, including glimpsing some of the universe's oldest galaxies. But NASA says just getting all of its 18 golden mirror segments perfectly aligned will take three months. Advertisement

The very first light to hit Webb, which was launched from South America on Dec. 25, came from a star 258.5 light-years away in the Big Dipper or Ursa Major constellation -- known as HD 84406.

Because the mirror's segments aren't aligned yet, one of the images released is a mosaic showing 18 photos of the star. Another image released Friday is a black and white selfie taken by Webb of the main mirror.

But NASA officials have said even such blurry images were a treat to see for people who have worked for decades on the project.

Webb sees the universe in infrared light, whereas Hubble detects visible light. Both may be in operation for years simultaneously.

