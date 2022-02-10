Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too

By HealthDay News
Study: Fossilized bones suggest dinosaurs had respiratory infections, too
CT scans of infected vertebra from Dolly, a fossilized sauropod, show externally visibly abnormal bone growth and other internal irregularities -- which researchers say suggests a unique respiratory condition in dinosaur. Photo by Woodruff, et al./Ohio University/Nature

The fossilized bones of a young dinosaur show evidence of a respiratory infection that may have caused familiar flu-like symptoms -- fever, coughing and trouble breathing.

Dolly, as she's been dubbed by researchers, was an immature diplodocid -- a large, long-necked plant-eating sauropod. Her remains were found in southwest Montana and date back about 150 million years to the late Jurassic period.

Advertisement

Close examination of three of Dolly's neck bones revealed never-before-seen protrusions with an unusual shape and texture.

The abnormal growths were in an area that would have been penetrated by air-filled sacs connected to Dolly's lungs.

RELATED Malignant bone cancer found in ancient dinosaur fossil

CT imaging revealed the protrusions were made of abnormal bone that most likely formed in response to a respiratory infection.

"Given the likely symptoms this animal suffered from, holding these infected bones in your hands, you can't help but feel sorry for Dolly," said Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta, Montana.

"We've all experienced these same symptoms -- coughing, trouble breathing, a fever, etc. -- and here's a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that likely felt as miserable as we all do when we're sick," Woodruff said in a news release from Ohio University.

Advertisement
RELATED Bone analysis shows small T. rexes were kids, not distinct genus

The discovery, possibly the first evidence of a unique respiratory infection in a dinosaur, adds to understanding of the illnesses that occurred in dinosaurs, according to the authors of the study, which was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The researchers speculate that Dolly's illness could have been caused by a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis. It's a common respiratory disease that affects modern-day birds and reptiles. It can cause bone infections.

If untreated, aspergillosis can be fatal in birds, so it's possible that a similar infection in Dolly could have ultimately caused her death, Woodruff and his colleagues suggested.

RELATED Prehistoric ticks drank dino blood 100 million years ago

Aspergillosis can also affect humans.

"This fossil infection in Dolly not only helps us trace the evolutionary history of respiratory-related diseases back in time, but gives us a better understanding of what kinds of diseases dinosaurs were susceptible to," Woodruff explained.

More information

There's more on aspergillosis at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Astra tries again for its first Florida rocket launch
Science News // 11 hours ago
Astra tries again for its first Florida rocket launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space plans to launch a NASA mission from Florida on Thursday for the third attempt in a week for the new space company.
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
Science News // 20 hours ago
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A solar storm has knocked out 40 out of 49 SpaceX Starlink satellites the company launched on Thursday, the company said.
Climate change may cause A/C use to overwhelm electric grid, experts say
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change may cause A/C use to overwhelm electric grid, experts say
Global warming will lead to longer, hotter summers. But cranking up the A/C may not be a viable solution -- climate change could push U.S. energy demands past the nation's electricity-producing capacity within a decade.
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Science News // 1 day ago
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scientists at the world's top fusion experiment in Britain set an all-time record for the amount of energy released in a sustained fusion reaction.
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has initiated the construction of a $194 million small rocket that will launch from Mars, which will be the first known rocket launch from another planet.
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Mosquitoes see red when they look at your skin, and that brings them in for a bite, according to research showing that these insects find certain colors more attractive.
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- NASA has started the tedious, precise job of aligning 18 sections of the James Webb Space Telescope's giant golden mirror.
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Science News // 3 days ago
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Astra Space postponed its first rocket launch from Florida on Monday for the second time in three days due to a "minor telemetry issue" and did not set a new launch date, a company official said.
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimpanzees aren't monkeying around when they catch insects and place them on open wounds -- a study of 45 chimps in Loango National Park in Gabon is the first to document via video that such "healing" behavior occurs.
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
Science News // 5 days ago
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The planned launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was scrubbed Saturday after the failure of ground equipment needed to launch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
Solar storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Astra tries again for its first Florida rocket launch
Astra tries again for its first Florida rocket launch
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement