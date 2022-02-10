Trending
Science News
Feb. 10, 2022

Watch live: Elon Musk plans Starship rocket development update

By Paul Brinkmann
SpaceX stacked the black upper stage of Starship on the massive Super Heavy booster in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk plans a major update on the SpaceX Starship rocket development program from the company's South Texas spaceport on Thursday night, as the company prepares for the rocket's first orbital test flight.

Musk had dampened enthusiasm over the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket system in November, when he told employees the company could go bankrupt if it didn't solve production problems. But on Feb. 2, he posted on Twitter, "Exciting progress at Starbase, Texas!"

A livestream of the event in Texas is set to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

Starship hasn't flown since its fifth test flight, to a height of about six miles, ended with a safe upright landing. Before that, four previous tests ended in fiery explosions.

SpaceX has been planning an orbital test, which would soar above the atmosphere, using the rocket's Super Heavy booster for launch. Musk last said the test flight would occur in late February, depending on approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Starship "will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately ... 62 miles off the northwest coast of Kauai [Hawaii] in a soft ocean landing," SpaceX's FAA permit application for the flight says.

Both Super Heavy and the Starship upper stage are shiny towers of stainless steel. Stacked together, they are taller than the largest rockets ever launched, the Saturn V of the Apollo era.

SpaceX intends them to also have more thrust than Saturn V, with about 30 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy and six more on the upper stage.

Starship would also have the largest usable payload volume of any rocket, to carry cargo or people.

"The Starship crew configuration can transport up to 100 people from Earth into [orbit] and on to the Moon and Mars. The crew configuration of Starship includes private cabins, large common areas, centralized storage, solar storm shelters and a viewing gallery," according to SpaceX's fact sheet.

In April, NASA awarded SpaceX a contract of $2.9 billion to fly Starship as its Human Landing System for the United States' planned return of astronauts to the moon. NASA hopes to make that happen by 2025, but the agency hasn't received the funding it's been requesting from Congress.

If all goes according to schedule, SpaceX plans to send an uncrewed test flight to the moon before the astronaut mission. It also plans to launch Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa and a crew of space tourists around the moon in 2023, on a trip Maezawa will fund.

SpaceX Crew-2's historic mission to International Space Station

From left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on November 8. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo

