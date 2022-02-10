Astra tries again for its first Florida rocket launch

1/5

Astra's Rocket 3.3 is prepared for launch from Florida on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Astra

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space plans to launch a NASA mission from Florida on Thursday for the third attempt in a week for the new space company. If successful, Astra would become the first new private company to launch from Florida since SpaceX did so over a decade ago. Advertisement

Astra plans to launch its Rocket 3.3 at 3 p.m. EST, according to the company's Twitter account.

The launch site is Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company previously tested its rocket in California and launched from Alaska.

Two previous launch attempts failed on Saturday and Monday due to ground equipment failure and a "minor telemetry issue," respectively.

Launch attempt update: @NASA's ELaNa 41 mission is scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 10. Launch window opens at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET (20:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/pE1mZo0jRv— Astra (@Astra) February 9, 2022

The New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading of Astra's stock when the value plunged by about 14% on Monday after the launch abort, but recovered some value in the following hours and days.

RELATED Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time

Astra has faced criticism and skepticism of its business plan as it planned the Florida launch.

Advertisement

Adverse weather presents a 10% chance the launch could be delayed, according to a U.S. Space Force Forecast.

Thursday's mission is to carry four very small satellites, or CubeSats, on the rocket as designed by NASA and university students. The spacecraft are to conduct space experiments under a 2020 NASA contract award of $3.9 million to Astra.

NASA's mission name for the spaceflight is ELaNa 41, which stands for Educational Launch of Nanosatellites.

Astra has a fast-tracked Federal Aviation Administration license for the launch under a new rule that attempts to streamline the licensing process.

The satellites are:

-- BAMA-1, designed by University of Alabama, to test a type of spacecraft sail that would create drag in the upper atmosphere, leading to rapid deorbiting of the craft.

-- INCA, designed by New Mexico State University, which stands for Ionospheric Neutron Content Analyzer and will study the neutron spectrum in low-Earth orbit.

-- QubeSat, by University of California, Berkeley, which will test and characterize the effects of certain conditions on quantum gyroscopes in space.

-- R5-S1, designed by NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to demonstrate a fast and cost-effective way to build very small satellites by demonstrating some in-space camera inspection.

Advertisement

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA