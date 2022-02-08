Trending
Science News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 1:53 AM

USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program

By Darryl Coote
1/5
USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program
Nathan Chen of the United States performs during the men's single figure skating competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nathan Chen of the United States made sure on Tuesday that he is considered the man to beat at this year's Olympics in men's figure skating.

The three-time world champion smashed his short program during the men's qualifier and in doing so set a new world record with a score of 113.97, beating his rival Yuzuru Hanyu's previous record of 111.82 set in 2020.

Chen, 22, skated third to last at the Capital Indoor Stadium and opened with his iconic quad flip, which he followed with a triple axel, both of which he landed with soft grace.

His program, skated to "La Boheme" by Charles Aznavour, also included a flawless quad lutz with a triple toeloop that propelled him to the top of the 30-man field.

RELATED Eileen Gu wins gold for China in women's freeski big air

The Salt Lake native scored the record as he seeks redemption following his fifth-place finish in men's single at Pyeongchang in 2018. He also scored a bronze in the team competition at those Games.

But his skate on Tuesday puts him as the favorite to stand tall upon the podium when all is said and done in Beijing.

"I was just elated," Chen told NBC on how he felt after finishing his record-breaking skate. "Last Olympics, both short programs didn't go the way that I wanted, and finally getting the opportunity to skate the program to the way that I wanted feels really good. It means a lot."

RELATED Italy's Arianna Fontana sets skating mark, U.S. skier Nina O'Brien hurt in crash

Chen, who has already medaled in these Olympics, scoring a silver in team figure skating earlier this week, bounced to second Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama, who scored 108.12 during his program.

Hanyu, who is seeking a third-straight gold medal in the event, finished with a disappointing 95.15 due in large part to opening the program by failing to perform a quad salchow and only rotating once.

His skate placed him eighth while his fellow Japanese teammate Shoma Uno finished third with a score of 105.90.

RELATED Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

American Jason Brown also qualified for the medal round on Thursday with a score of 97.24, which landed him firmly in sixth place.

Vincent Zhou of the United States did not compete Tuesday after pulling out of the Games a day prior following a second positive COVID-19 test on Sunday.

Now, 24 skaters will compete for medals during the free skate portion of the competition on Thursday.

Members of the Russian skating team jump for a photos with the mascot dolls Bing Dwen Dwen after winning the gold medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 7. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Science News // 16 hours ago
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Astra Space postponed its first rocket launch from Florida on Monday for the second time in three days due to a "minor telemetry issue" and did not set a new launch date, a company official said.
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Science News // 12 hours ago
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimpanzees aren't monkeying around when they catch insects and place them on open wounds -- a study of 45 chimps in Loango National Park in Gabon is the first to document via video that such "healing" behavior occurs.
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
Science News // 3 days ago
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The planned launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was scrubbed Saturday after the failure of ground equipment needed to launch.
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA officials are investigating a lag in parachute openings during the return of the company's Dragon capsules from the International Space Station with cargo and astronauts, the organizations said Friday.
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A former NASA official revealed Thursday that his new space company, Maryland-based Quantum Space, plans to launch robotic satellite outposts to orbit the sun about a million miles from the Earth.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 49 of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Thursday afternoon in a mission delayed by over a week.
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
Science News // 4 days ago
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
As vicious winter weather continues to roll across the country, experts point out a danger of improperly using generators during a power outage -- carbon monoxide poisoning.
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Science News // 5 days ago
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has warned the Bureau of Land Management's Utah office that it has damaged one of the most significant and earliest Cretaceous track sites in the world.
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday that its plan to launch the Artemis I SLS rocket in March has slipped to April or May.
