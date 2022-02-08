Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast

By HealthDay News
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
In the eyes of mosquitoes, human skin gives off a red-orange color -- and this is what draws them in for a bite, researchers say. File Photo by mycteria/Shutterstock

Mosquitoes see red when they look at your skin, and that brings them in for a bite, according to research showing that these insects find certain colors more attractive.

The findings mean that what you wear can reduce your chances of being bitten, but there's little you can do in terms of your skin.

Advertisement

That's because everyone's skin gives off a strong red-orange signal that's highly attractive to mosquitoes.

"I used to say there are three major cues that attract mosquitoes: your breath, your sweat and the temperature of your skin," said senior study author Jeffrey Riffell, a professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

RELATED Genetic engineering tech promises to sterilize disease-spreading mosquitoes

"In this study, we found a fourth cue: the color red, which can not only be found on your clothes, but is also found in everyone's skin. The shade of your skin doesn't matter, we are all giving off a strong red signature," Riffell said.

Researchers found that when a common species of mosquito called Aedes aegypti detects carbon dioxide, or CO2, from our breath, it then looks for specific colors -- including red, orange, black and cyan -- to find its meal of blood.

But they ignore colors such as green, purple, blue and white, according to findings published this month in the journal Nature Communications.

Advertisement
RELATED Climate change likely to increase spread of mosquito-borne diseases

"Mosquitoes appear to use odors to help them distinguish what is nearby, like a host to bite," Riffell said in a university news release.

"When they smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them," Riffell said.

That process is similar to when a person smells something good.

RELATED Mosquitoes with dengue virus bite more often

"Imagine you're on a sidewalk and you smell pie crust and cinnamon," Riffell said.

"That's probably a sign that there's a bakery nearby, and you might start looking around for it. Here, we started to learn what visual elements that mosquitoes are looking for after smelling their own version of a bakery," he said.

Knowing which colors do or don't attract mosquitoes may lead to better repellents, traps and other methods to ward off mosquitoes.

The study authors said further research is needed to learn how other visual and odor cues, such as skin secretions, help guide mosquitoes to their victims.

More information

Learn how to prevent mosquito bites at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- NASA has started the tedious, precise job of aligning 18 sections of the James Webb Space Telescope's giant golden mirror.
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Science News // 1 day ago
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Astra Space postponed its first rocket launch from Florida on Monday for the second time in three days due to a "minor telemetry issue" and did not set a new launch date, a company official said.
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Science News // 23 hours ago
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimpanzees aren't monkeying around when they catch insects and place them on open wounds -- a study of 45 chimps in Loango National Park in Gabon is the first to document via video that such "healing" behavior occurs.
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
Science News // 3 days ago
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The planned launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was scrubbed Saturday after the failure of ground equipment needed to launch.
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA officials are investigating a lag in parachute openings during the return of the company's Dragon capsules from the International Space Station with cargo and astronauts, the organizations said Friday.
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A former NASA official revealed Thursday that his new space company, Maryland-based Quantum Space, plans to launch robotic satellite outposts to orbit the sun about a million miles from the Earth.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 49 of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Thursday afternoon in a mission delayed by over a week.
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
Science News // 5 days ago
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
As vicious winter weather continues to roll across the country, experts point out a danger of improperly using generators during a power outage -- carbon monoxide poisoning.
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Science News // 5 days ago
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has warned the Bureau of Land Management's Utah office that it has damaged one of the most significant and earliest Cretaceous track sites in the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program
USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement