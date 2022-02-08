Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 5:44 PM

NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
NASA awards contract for first rocket to launch from another planet
An illustration depicts the Mars Ascent Vehicle rocket launching Red Planet rock samples into space for an eventual return to Earth. Image courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has started the early processes of constructing a $194 million small rocket that will launch from Mars, which will be the first known rocket launch from another planet.

The so-called Mars Ascent Vehicle, or MAV, has been designed to fly to Mars, receive Martian rock samples from a rover and blast back into space. It's part of a plan to return the first-ever rocks from the Red Planet to Earth laboratories in a hunt for possible ancient life.

Advertisement

The Perseverance rover has been drilling those samples since it landed Feb. 18 in Jezero Crater after launching from Florida in 2020. NASA plans to send the sample return mission in 2026.

The mission is a challenge because the rocket must fly to Mars with another rover, the Sample Fetch Rover, that will drive to the sample location, pick up the sealed containers and bring them back to the MAV rocket, NASA's Angela Jackman told UPI in an interview Tuesday.

Advertisement
RELATED Mars rover's first rock samples reveal lengthy water exposure

"We have to be pretty small, right?" Jackman said. "And we can't be that heavy because they have to carry us and land us to the surface."

NASA announced Monday evening it awarded the contract for construction of the MAV rocket to Lockheed Martin.

RELATED Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again

NASA's design for the rocket is about 10 feet tall, 1 ½ feet in diameter and less than 1,000 pounds. By comparison, the Perseverance rover weighed about 2,260 pounds on Earth.

"It's a challenge but we have two things working in our favor -- the Martian gravity and atmosphere, which Mars has much less of than on Earth," Jackman said. "There is wind on Mars but it probably won't be a problem."

The lander for the sample return mission will fire pyrotechnics, or explosives, to flip the rocket into the air on an angle, after which its own engines will fire, Jackman said.

Advertisement
RELATED Space agencies plan to launch Mars sample return spacecraft by 2026

Test rockets on Earth known as sounding rockets are about the same size. NASA intends to test a prototype of the MAV rocket on Earth before the launch to Mars, NASA's Philip Bailey said.

But the mission will rely mostly on simulations for final design and programming, said Bailey, a robotics engineer.

"There's a robust test program here on Earth that will help simulate those environments" just as NASA simulated Martian air when it designed the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, he said.

Northrop Grumman already has begun work on solid rocket engines for the MAV. It will have two stages.

Once the rocket reaches orbit around Mars, the MAV will release the sample container -- about the size of a basketball. The container will remain in orbit at Mars until a future mission around 2030 picks it up and flies it back to Earth.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Science News // 5 hours ago
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Mosquitoes see red when they look at your skin, and that brings them in for a bite, according to research showing that these insects find certain colors more attractive.
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
Science News // 7 hours ago
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- NASA has started the tedious, precise job of aligning 18 sections of the James Webb Space Telescope's giant golden mirror.
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Science News // 1 day ago
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Astra Space postponed its first rocket launch from Florida on Monday for the second time in three days due to a "minor telemetry issue" and did not set a new launch date, a company official said.
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimpanzees aren't monkeying around when they catch insects and place them on open wounds -- a study of 45 chimps in Loango National Park in Gabon is the first to document via video that such "healing" behavior occurs.
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
Science News // 3 days ago
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The planned launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was scrubbed Saturday after the failure of ground equipment needed to launch.
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA officials are investigating a lag in parachute openings during the return of the company's Dragon capsules from the International Space Station with cargo and astronauts, the organizations said Friday.
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A former NASA official revealed Thursday that his new space company, Maryland-based Quantum Space, plans to launch robotic satellite outposts to orbit the sun about a million miles from the Earth.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 49 of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Thursday afternoon in a mission delayed by over a week.
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
Science News // 5 days ago
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
As vicious winter weather continues to roll across the country, experts point out a danger of improperly using generators during a power outage -- carbon monoxide poisoning.
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
NASA embarks on 3-month alignment of Webb telescope's massive mirror
USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program
USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Study: With humans, mosquitoes see red and prepare for the feast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement