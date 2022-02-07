Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 2:33 PM

Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows

By HealthDay News
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Researchers at Loango National Park in Gabon captured chimpanzees on video applying insects to their wounds. Photo by Tobias Deschner/Ozouga Chimpanzee Project

Chimpanzees aren't monkeying around when they catch insects and place them on open wounds, researchers report.

An ongoing study of about 45 chimps in Loango National Park in Gabon is the first to document via video that such "healing" behavior is occurring, according to the team from Osnabrück University in Germany and the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

Advertisement

The study was published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

"In the video, you can see that [chimp] Suzee is first looking at the foot of her son, and then it's as if she is thinking, 'What could I do?' and then she looks up, sees the insect, and catches it for her son," Alessandra Mascaro, a volunteer at the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project in Gabon, said in a journal news release.

RELATED Humans ditched swiveling hips to shorten their stride; chimps do the opposite

"Self-medication -- where individuals use plant-parts or non-nutritional substances to combat pathogens or parasites -- has been observed across multiple animal species including insects, reptiles, birds and mammals," cognitive biologist and project co-leader Simone Pika said in a university news release.

Advertisement

"Humans use many species of insect as remedies against sickness - there have been studies showing that insects can have antibiotic, antiviral and anthelmintic functions," Pika said.

And Suzee's home remedy isn't the only medicine higher primates employ.

RELATED Outsider threats inspire bonding, cooperation among chimpanzees

"Our two closest living relatives, chimpanzees and bonobos, for instance, swallow leaves of plants with anthelmintic [antiparasitic] properties and chew bitter leaves that have chemical properties to kill intestinal parasites," Pika explained.

But the new research is "the first evidence that chimpanzees regularly capture insects and apply them onto open wounds," primatologist and project co-leader Tobias Deschner said in the university news release.

"We now aim to investigate the potential beneficial consequences of such a surprising behavior," Deschner said.

RELATED Chimpanzees tranquilized after escape from Missouri sanctuary

During a year of observation, the researchers recorded 22 events where members of this group of chimps applied insects, mostly tiny flying species, to open wounds.

In most cases, the chimps used the insects on their own wounds, but there were a number of times when chimps tried to help other chimps.

Applying insects to wounds may provide anti-inflammatory or antiseptic benefits, or the behavior of this group of chimps may simply be part of their culture, in much the same way that certain treatments are unique to specific human societies, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

They said the next steps include identifying the insect species used by the chimps and analyzing them to determine any potential benefits in wound treatment, and also learning more about the social aspects of this behavior, including chimps teaching it to other chimps.

"It is just fascinating to see that after decades of research on wild chimpanzees, they still surprise us with unexpected new behaviors," Deschner said.

"Our study shows that there is still a lot to explore and discover about our closest living relatives, and we therefore need to still put much more effort into protecting them in their natural habitat," he said.

He added that the research sheds new light onto the origins of human behaviors. But to continue, more needs to be done to preserve primate sanctuaries and ecosystems.

"Studying great apes in their natural environments is crucial to shed light on our own cognitive evolution," Deschner said. "We need to still put much more effort into studying and protecting them and also protecting their natural habitats."

More information

For more on chimpanzees, go to the World Wildlife Fund.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Astra plans second attempt at first Florida launch
Science News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Astra plans second attempt at first Florida launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Small launch company Astra Space plans Monday again try to launch for the first time from Florida after ground equipment failure postponed an attempt on Saturday.
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
Science News // 2 days ago
Astra's planned first launch in Florida scrubbed
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The planned launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was scrubbed Saturday after the failure of ground equipment needed to launch.
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA officials are investigating a lag in parachute openings during the return of the company's Dragon capsules from the International Space Station with cargo and astronauts, the organizations said Friday.
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
Former NASA official starts company to put robotic spacecraft in orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A former NASA official revealed Thursday that his new space company, Maryland-based Quantum Space, plans to launch robotic satellite outposts to orbit the sun about a million miles from the Earth.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 49 of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Thursday afternoon in a mission delayed by over a week.
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
Science News // 4 days ago
Winter storms bring carbon monoxide danger to homes
As vicious winter weather continues to roll across the country, experts point out a danger of improperly using generators during a power outage -- carbon monoxide poisoning.
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches spy satellite from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Science News // 4 days ago
Group accuses federal agency of ruining ancient dinosaur tracks in Utah
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has warned the Bureau of Land Management's Utah office that it has damaged one of the most significant and earliest Cretaceous track sites in the world.
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday that its plan to launch the Artemis I SLS rocket in March has slipped to April or May.
Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday
Science News // 5 days ago
Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun toward the end of January, will start hitting Earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
NASA, SpaceX investigate Dragon capsule parachute openings
Olympic photos: Moments from figure skating
Olympic photos: Moments from figure skating
$30 drawing from yard sale found to be worth more than $10 million
$30 drawing from yard sale found to be worth more than $10 million
Arizona man won nearly $230K on slot in Las Vegas and didn't know it
Arizona man won nearly $230K on slot in Las Vegas and didn't know it
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement