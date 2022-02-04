NASA plans update on SpaceX Crew 4 astronaut mission to ISS

1/5

NASA plans an update on progress with SpaceX Crew-4 -- NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines and Kjell Lindgren, as well as Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency -- which is scheduled to launch on April 15. Photo by NASA Commercial Crew/Twitter



Feb. 4 (UPI) -- NASA has scheduled an update at noon EST on Friday about its plans to launch four astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station on April 15 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. The Crew-4 mission is to include NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, as well as Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. Advertisement

Watkins is a rookie space flyer and would become the first Black woman to make an extended stay aboard the space station.

NASA's Crew-4 astronauts undergo final training at the Kennedy Space Center this past December ahead of their April 15 launch to the International Space Station (L-R: Jessica Watkins; Bob Hines; Cdr. Kjell Lindgren; and Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA/Italy). pic.twitter.com/BJ283NlvME— Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) January 28, 2022 RELATED Experience, charisma will steer NASA's choice for first woman on moon

Lindgren and Hines will be spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, while Watkins and Cristoforetti will be mission specialists.

Like most space station crews, they are slated for a six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, where they will spend most of their time conducting science in microgravity.

They will replace Crew-3 astronauts who launched in November -- NASA's Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

SpaceX's William Gerstenmaier will be part of NASA's update, as the company's vice president of build and flight reliability, along with the agency's Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator of space operations, Steve Stich, manager of the Commercial Crew Program and Joel Montalbano, space station program manager.

The space station is now in its 21st year of operations, and is slated to be retired in 2030 when NASA plans to hand off such work in orbit to private companies while the agency pursues deep space exploration of the moon and Mars.

